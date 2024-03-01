Gyeongju wins at IEFA 2024 Pinnacle Awards

Gyeongju Major Joo Nak-young (center) and Asia Festival City Conference participants join promote the 2025 APEC Summit to be held in Gyeongju at the Asia Festival City Conference in Pattaya, Thailand. (Gyeongju City)

Gyeongju, an iconic tourist destination in the southeast of Korea, clinched the prize for best world heritage city and festival at the 2024 Pinnacle Awards and Asia Festival City Conference held in Thailand on Thursday.

The Pinnacle Awards is a tourism industry event that celebrates different cities’ tourism excellence across the globe. The Asia Festival City Conference is an annual meeting dedicated to creating quality Asian festivals to beckon overseas travelers from different regions.

Gyeongju was not only recognized for its unique travel experience it provides, with media art blending nature, history, media and information technology, but also praised for the nighttime tour showing ancient architecture and jewels of the Silla Kingdom (57 BC-AD 935).