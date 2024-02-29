Flavor-full salads that don't get boring

The quest for salad has become much easier in Seoul in recent years thanks to many healthy spots popping up around the city, including salad franchise shops. It is quite difficult to imagine salad as something mouthwatering or super appetizing. But salads can be nutritious, affordable and delicious if you find the right one. There are many creative ways to enjoy salads; you won't get bored of eating the same basic green salad while on a diet. Here are some shops where you eat a wide variety of vegetables in a fun and easy way.

It Salad (Kim Da-sol/The Korea Herald) It Salad (Kim Da-sol/The Korea Herald)

It Salad's Energizer salad (Kim Da-sol/The Korea Herald) It Salad's Energizer salad (Kim Da-sol/The Korea Herald)

It Salad Located in Yongsan, Sinsa, Seongsu and Yeouido, It Salad sells chopped salads with balanced and harmonious flavors -- salty, sweet, sour and bitter tastes of veggies and other ingredients. One of the best-selling salads here is Energizer, a salad that includes all the nutrition needed for the day with ingredients like romaine, spinach, kale, celery, chickpeas, cherry tomatoes, black olives, sous vide chicken, red couscous and nacho along with homemade truffle basil pesto dressing. The kick in this salad is the crushed nacho chips that add crunchiness to the soft texture of the chopped salad, along with the eye-pleasing red couscous ball that tops the salad. The portion is quite large for the average person. Prices range from 13,900 won to 14,900 won for a chopped salad. The creative and intuitive salad names -- skin revitalizing greens, body profile, stress release – make it easier to decide your order.

Prepper's Pork and garlic leaf salad bowl (Kim Da-sol/The Korea Herald) Prepper's Pork and garlic leaf salad bowl (Kim Da-sol/The Korea Herald)

Preppers (Preppers) Preppers (Preppers)

Prepper's Pork and garlic leaf salad bowl (Preppers) Prepper's Pork and garlic leaf salad bowl (Preppers)

Preppers Challenging the belief that salad always needs to be enjoyed with dressing or fresh, crunchy greens, Preppers’ signature salad bowl comes without a dressing and the salad is kept simple – multi-grain rice, sous vide pork, a few paprika sticks, a handful of green leaves and pickled green leaf. Called "myeonginamul" in Korean, the soy sauce and vinegar pickled green leaf that has a faint smell of garlic, is surprisingly great with tender sous vide pork and multi-grain rice. Eaten together with the green leaves and paprika sticks, the day’s nutritional requirement can be met while enjoying the savory taste of what may be the most Korean way of enjoying a salad. There are 20 Preppers stores across Seoul including in Gwanghwamun, Sadang and near Konkuk University. The Pork and garlic leaf bowl costs 9,900 won and the prices of other items with just salad, pasta, curry rice or a broth on the side range from 5,900 won to 16,900 won.

Sun the Bud's salmon soba maki roll (Sun the Bud) Sun the Bud's salmon soba maki roll (Sun the Bud)