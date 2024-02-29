[Box office] Movies in theaters this week

“Exhuma”

(South Korea)

Opened Feb. 22

Mystery/Thriller

Directed by Jang Jae-hyun

A feng-shui expert, an undertaker and two shaman exorcists pull together to find a new resting place for a deceased person for a hefty sum of money and discover a supernatural phenomenon a dark omen related to a wealthy Los Angeles family.

“Dune: Part Two”

(US, Canada)

Opened Feb. 28

Action/Sci-fi

Directed by Denis Villeneuve

In the year 10,191 on Arrakis, recently outcast heir to the throne of House Atreides Paul (Timothee Chalamet) finds a path for revenge on the emperor and without knowing his choice could spell doom for the entire galaxy, he embarks on a holy war.

“The Birth of Korea”

(South Korea)

Opened Feb. 1

Documentary

Directed by Kim Deok-young

The film covers the first generation of South Korean politicians and Rhee Syng-man, the country's first president and his major achievements like farmland reform, looking back on the last 70 years of Korea's history and politicians' efforts to protect the nation.

“Wonka”

(US)

Opened Jan. 31

Fantasy

Directed by Paul King

Willy Wonka (Timothee Chalamet) dreams of becoming the world’s best chocolatier. In his early days, a young Wonka encounters a cartel of chocolatiers who are plotting to kick him out of town as his success threatens their businesses.