[Around the hotels] Promotions and packages

Grand Hyatt Seoul unveils 'Spring Citrus Afternoon Tea'

Grand Hyatt Seoul, located in Yongsan, central Seoul, runs its spring food promotion at The Gallery, from Friday to May 31.

The promotion includes a variety of mini cakes featuring seasonal fruits such as oranges, lemons and grapefruits, as well as The Gallery’s charcuterie and savories.

Strawberry mojitos and rosemary sparkling drinks will be offered as well.

“Spring Citrus Afternoon Tea” will be available from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The package costs 150,000 won.

For inquiries, call (02) 797-1234.

Legoland Korea Resort presents new ‘Spring Pass’

The Legoland Korea Resort in Chuncheon, Gangwon Province, presents the “Spring Pass” to beckon holidaymakers for the spring season.

“Spring Pass” allows the pass holders to freely visit the park without any reservation during the 61-day period from March 29 – the opening day of the new 2024 season -- to June 9. Children’s Day in Korea, May 5, is not included.

The pass is priced at 89,000 won.

The pass can be purchased through May 17 at Legoland Korea Resort’s official website.

The resort also presents a new spring-themed program, “Brickful Spring Days,” featuring flower-related contents like a spring-themed photo zone, botanic Lego products and a pop-up flower market.

For more information, call (033) 815-2300.

WE Hotel offers discounts on wellness programs

WE Hotel, a premium health resort located in Seogwipo, southern Jeju Island, offers wellness programs with special discounts at its wellness center.

A therapy session is available for 100,000 won, a 67 percent discount from the regular price.

The hotel’s hydro program -- a signature wellness program using natural volcanic bedrock water -- costs 100,000 won after applying a 44 percent discount.

Meanwhile, WE hotel’s beauty center offers A-tone laser treatments for 100,000 won.

For more information and reservations, call WE Hotel at (064) 730-1465.

Four Seasons Hotel showcases culinary package

The Four Seasons Hotel, located in Jongno-gu, central Seoul, launches the “Stay & Dine” package.

The package offers a one-night stay and a voucher worth 150,000 won that can be used at the hotel‘s restaurants and bars, including the Chinese restaurant Yu Yuan, the Japanese restaurant Akira Back, the Italian restaurant Boccalino and the lobby lounge Maru, among others.

The package includes access to the hotel’s fitness club, golf zone and indoor swimming pool, and is available until March 17.

For more information and reservations, call the Four Seasons Hotel at (02) 6388-5000.

Haevichi Hotel and Resorts Jeju presents spring package

Haevichi Hotel and Resorts Jeju offers the “Spring Riding” package that provides an opportunity to feed carrots to horses and go horseback riding at Gotjawal Forest in Samdal-ri.

The package also includes a one-night stay, buffet breakfast for two, the use of both indoor and outdoor pools and a choice between a bottle of hallabong orange juice and two glasses of hallabong tea or ade.

Those who book via the hotel’s website or phone get a 10 percent discount at the hotel's restaurants and bars and save 20 percent at Spa Ara.

The package, priced at 355,000 won, is available for stays March 1 to May 31.

For more information and reservations, call Haevichi Hotel and Resorts Jeju at (064) 780-8000.