[Today’s K-pop] The Boyz to return next month

(Credit: IST Entertainment) (Credit: IST Entertainment)

The Boyz will make a comeback March 18 with the third installment of the group's second studio album, announced agency IST Entertainment on Thursday. The album “Love Letter” is the final part of the LP “Phantasy” and comes about four months after the release of the second installment, “Sixth Sense,” which sold over 600,000 copies in the first week, a career-high for the band. The upcoming album will feature all 11 members as Joo Haknyeon has rejoined after having recovered from a back injury. He was missing from the promotional activities for “Sixth Sense,” the encore concert in Seoul for their second world tour and a fan concert in Yokohama, Japan. Hwang Minhyun to enlist in March: report

(Credit: Pledis Entertainment) (Credit: Pledis Entertainment)

Hwang Minhyun will carry out his mandatory military service starting March 21, according to a local media report on Tuesday. Agency Pledis Entertainment confirmed the news via a fan community platform following the report. There will be no official event on his enlistment day, added the management firm, asking fans not to come to the site of enlistment or that of his alternative service. The singer and actor is set to hold a fan meetup in Seoul on March 8-10 and give the audience a sneak peek of his upcoming single “Lullaby.” The digital single will be released on March 13. Hwang debuted as a member of NU’EST in 2012 and went solo in 2019 with solo single “Universe” after the five members decided to go their separate ways. He also branched into acting in 2020 and recently finished shooting in drama “Study Group.” Itzy expands 2nd world tour to Japan

(Credit: JYP Entertainment) (Credit: JYP Entertainment)

Itzy added Tokyo and Osaka to the itinerary of its second international tour, according to label JYP Entertainment on Thursday. The group will perform live in Tokyo from May 17-19 and in Osaka on May 22. They will be the first standalone concerts in the two cities for Itzy who also held a concert in Chiba, Japan in February last year as part of its second world tour. The four members kicked off the tour in Seoul with a two-day gig last week and will resume in Bangkok next month. The tour will be held in 28 cities across Asia, Europe, North and Latin Americas as well as Australia, for 32 concerts in total. Lia will be absent from the tour due to health reasons. The upcoming tour is named after its eighth EP “Born To Be” that hit the Billboard 200 at No. 62 and topped the iTunes Top Albums chart in 23 regions when it was released last month. Mamamoo’s Moonbyul to launch solo tour

(Credit: RBW Entertainment) (Credit: RBW Entertainment)