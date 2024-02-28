Home

소아쌤

[Graphic News] S. Korean children’s screen time 3 times WHO recommendation

By Nam Kyung-don

Published : Feb. 29, 2024 - 07:59

According to the Korea Press Foundation, South Korean children were exposed to media three times longer than the duration recommended by the World Health Organization

The average time that children aged 3 to 4 used media such as TV, smartphones, tablet PCs, and computers last year was 184.4 minutes per day.

The WHO recommends that media use by 2 to 4-year-olds be limited to 60 minutes per day, but Korean children aged 3-4 spend an average of 80.4 minutes watching TV, 52.6 minutes on smartphones, 40.7 minutes on tablet PCs.

The average daily media use time for all children aged 3 to 9 was 185.9 minutes.

By age group, those aged 7 to 9 had the longest exposure at 196.9 minutes, and those aged 5 to 6 had the shortest at 169 minutes.

