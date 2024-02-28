CJ Cultural Foundation announces support for music, film, musical creators

CJ Cultural Foundation is currently accepting works from aspiring artists, in a bid to help them enter the entertainment market.

The annual contest is part of the foundation's efforts to support artists in marginalized sectors such as independent musicians, short film directors and musical creators.

CJ Cultural Foundation said it is accepting music files or videos from aspiring music makers for its indie musician support program, titled "Tune Up," until March 20. Works can be submitted to the foundation's official website, www.cjazit.org,

The six musicians selected, to be announced on May 27, will each be given a grant of up to 25 million won ($18,700) to be used toward album production. They will also receive support to participate in international festivals such as KCON. Last year, CJ Cultural Foundation provided 15 million won each to the six winners.

The selected musicians will also receive support in holding solo concerts and global tours and be given a chance to to participate in customized master classes. The classes will focus on how to perform at overseas festivals and how to make effective promotions.

CJ Cultural Foundation is accepting applications from aspiring short film producers until March 4 through a program titled "Story Up." Final selections will be made on April 18.

The foundation will provide a production budget totaling up to 20 million won for the six winners as well as one-on-one mentoring with film directors. They will also receive assistance with submitting their works to domestic and international film festivals.

"Stage Up" will accept applications from creators of theatrical performances such as stage plays and musicals until March 11. Synopsis, scripts and detailed information such as character introductions must be submitted via the official site for CJ Cultural Foundation.

The final announcement for selected works will be made April 24. Three selected creators will each receive 10 million won, along with an opportunity to be matched with producers for production assistance.

"With the diversification of cultural platforms and the growing demand for K-content, we have increased the support for creators with potential, so that they can quickly enter the market," said an official from CJ Cultural Foundation.