'Parasyte: The Grey' to hit Netflix in April

"Parasyte: The Grey," helmed by South Korean director Yeon Sang-ho, who directed hit Korean Netflix original horror series "Hellbound" and "The Bequeathed," will stream on Netflix starting April 5, the streaming giant announced Wednesday.

"Parasyte: The Grey" is set in the world of the hit Japanese manga series "Parasyte," which sold over 25 million copies globally. The manga series follows the story of a high school student named Shinichi Izumi as he becomes partially infected by a Parasyte, an alien being.

The 6-part drama series deviates entirely from the plot of the original manga series, following the story that unfolds as Parasytes invade South Korea.

The drama series will star Jeon So-nee as the protagonist Jung Soo-in, who becomes infected by a Parasyte and ultimately becomes a part monster, part human. Koo Kyo-hwan will play the role of Seol Gang-woo, who sets off on a journey to find his younger sister. Lee Jung-hyun will play Choi Joon-kyung, the leader of the Grey team, a military task force assigned with the task of eradicating the Parasytes.

"Turning 'Parasyte', which was like a textbook of comics at the time I was studying comics and animation, into visual content was like realizing a dream," said Yeon in a press release.

"I am very excited about creating a new story (with 'Parasyte') as both the original creator and a viewer. It felt like witnessing the birth of a grandchild when the original comic was adapted into animation and live-action film," said Iwaaki Hitoshi, the author of "Parasyte," via a press release.

"To me, the original comic is like a 'child', while animation and the live-action movies feel like 'grandchildren'. Personally, I see the original work as the 'child', and I think a 'grandchild' is born when that child ventures out into the world and becomes combined with the wisdom, experiences, and technologies of many people," added Hitoshi.

"Now that another 'grandchild' is being born in Korea as well, I am extremely delighted. Moreover, I believe (this adaptation) will guide me into a world far beyond my imagination, particularly as it presents a 'new story' in different settings," he said.