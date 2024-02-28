Seventeen’s ‘FML’ wins IFPI Global Album Award for 2023

K-pop boy group Seventeen’s 10th EP “FML” was named the winner of the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry Global Album Award for being the biggest-selling album worldwide last year.

This is the first IFPI Global Charts Award for Seventeen.

A nonprofit organization based in London that represents the global recording industry, IFPI presents the award to the artist whose album finishes at No. 1 on the IFPI Global Album Chart.

The chart calculates an album’s worldwide sales across streaming, download and physical music formats.

The award-winning album, “FML,” released in April 2023 was the most pre-ordered LP in K-pop history.

Seventeen’s 11th EP “Seventeenth Heaven,” released in October 2023, also made it to No. 8 on the IFPI Global Album Chart.

The group reached a career-high last year by selling more than 16 million copies of its albums “FML” and “Seventeenth Heaven.”

“The global appeal of K-pop continues to extend and S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Migyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon and Dino continue to push the boundaries with their concepts, performances and talent," said Lewis Morrison, Director of Global Charts and Certifications at IFPI.

Another K-pop boy group Stray Kids reached No. 2 and No. 9 on the same chart with its third studio album “5-Star” and its eighth EP “Rock-Star” respectively.

The group has been making a name for itself in the global music market with its latest release “Rock-Star,” which topped the Billboard 200 chart for four consecutive weeks.

“Lalalala,” the lead track of the album “Rock Star,” also earned the group its first career entry on Billboard’s Hot 100.

NCT Dream made its career debut in the chart with its third studio album, “ISTJ,” landing at No. 6.