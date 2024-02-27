Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Government sets Thursday deadline for doctors' return

    Government sets Thursday deadline for doctors' return
  2. 2

    Woman dies after bungee jumping in mall

    Woman dies after bungee jumping in mall
  3. 3

    Over 150 elementary schools have no 1st graders: ministry

    Over 150 elementary schools have no 1st graders: ministry
  4. 4

    [From the Scene] 12 hours to get ER treatment -- it could get worse

    [From the Scene] 12 hours to get ER treatment -- it could get worse
  5. 5

    Korea to lift land use restrictions near military bases

    Korea to lift land use restrictions near military bases
  1. 6

    Teenage boy confesses to mistakenly stealing bike to take care of siblings

    Teenage boy confesses to mistakenly stealing bike to take care of siblings
  2. 7

    Broadcaster warned after omitting honorific for first lady

    Broadcaster warned after omitting honorific for first lady
  3. 8

    S. Korea to tighten export controls on Russia, Belarus

    S. Korea to tighten export controls on Russia, Belarus
  4. 9

    Democratic Party of Korea’s beef with prosecutors, explained

    Democratic Party of Korea’s beef with prosecutors, explained
  5. 10

    Skepticism clouds roles of overseas Korean nationals in upcoming election

    Skepticism clouds roles of overseas Korean nationals in upcoming election
지나쌤

Ceramic foundation seeks participants for Paris show

By Choi Si-young

Published : Feb. 27, 2024 - 17:12

    • Link copied

Visitors at the Maison & Objet design fair in Paris in September 2023. (Korea Ceramic Foundation) Visitors at the Maison & Objet design fair in Paris in September 2023. (Korea Ceramic Foundation)

The Korea Ceramic Foundation, run by Gyeonggi Province, is seeking applicants to participate in the biannual Maison & Objet design fair in Paris, Sept. 5-9.

The foundation is looking to select a total of 16 local craft workshops registered with the province, with the slots evenly split between firms in Yeoju and Icheon, cities known for their ceramics, to set up booths at the Gyeonggi Ceramic Pavilion during Maison & Objet.

The Paris exhibition on tableware and household goods drew about 60,000 visitors from 144 countries last September, according to KCF officials. The foundation usually skips the January showcase.

“Our participation is aimed at raising our global profile and showcasing the exceptional quality of our craft. We will use the opportunity to lay the foundation to build a more competitive craft industry here,” said Choi Moon Hwan, the foundation’s CEO.

The selected 16 companies will be given assistance to insure and transport their works and promote their shops. Funding will also be provided for their stay during the five-day event, held at the Paris Nord Villepinte Exhibition Center in Villepinte, north of Paris.

State-run groups like the Korea Craft & Design Foundation and the Korea Cultural Heritage Foundation will also take part in the event, along with the private craft workshop Hyunjin Seoul, according to KCF officials.

More from Headlines