Ceramic foundation seeks participants for Paris show

The Korea Ceramic Foundation, run by Gyeonggi Province, is seeking applicants to participate in the biannual Maison & Objet design fair in Paris, Sept. 5-9.

The foundation is looking to select a total of 16 local craft workshops registered with the province, with the slots evenly split between firms in Yeoju and Icheon, cities known for their ceramics, to set up booths at the Gyeonggi Ceramic Pavilion during Maison & Objet.

The Paris exhibition on tableware and household goods drew about 60,000 visitors from 144 countries last September, according to KCF officials. The foundation usually skips the January showcase.

“Our participation is aimed at raising our global profile and showcasing the exceptional quality of our craft. We will use the opportunity to lay the foundation to build a more competitive craft industry here,” said Choi Moon Hwan, the foundation’s CEO.

The selected 16 companies will be given assistance to insure and transport their works and promote their shops. Funding will also be provided for their stay during the five-day event, held at the Paris Nord Villepinte Exhibition Center in Villepinte, north of Paris.

State-run groups like the Korea Craft & Design Foundation and the Korea Cultural Heritage Foundation will also take part in the event, along with the private craft workshop Hyunjin Seoul, according to KCF officials.