Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Medical grads abandon internships, robbing hospitals of respite hopes

    Medical grads abandon internships, robbing hospitals of respite hopes
  2. 2

    Government sets Thursday deadline for doctors' return

    Government sets Thursday deadline for doctors' return
  3. 3

    Woman dies after bungee jumping in mall

    Woman dies after bungee jumping in mall
  4. 4

    Wheel falls off truck and hits bus; 2 killed, 12 injured

    Wheel falls off truck and hits bus; 2 killed, 12 injured
  5. 5

    Fewer S. Koreans take parental leave; more opt to reduce work hours

    Fewer S. Koreans take parental leave; more opt to reduce work hours
  1. 6

    [From the Scene] 12 hours to get ER treatment -- it could get worse

    [From the Scene] 12 hours to get ER treatment -- it could get worse
  2. 7

    Over 150 elementary schools have no 1st graders: ministry

    Over 150 elementary schools have no 1st graders: ministry
  3. 8

    Korea to lift land use restrictions near military bases

    Korea to lift land use restrictions near military bases
  4. 9

    Teenage boy confesses to mistakenly stealing bike to take care of siblings

    Teenage boy confesses to mistakenly stealing bike to take care of siblings
  5. 10

    Broadcaster warned after omitting honorific for first lady

    Broadcaster warned after omitting honorific for first lady
피터빈트

Karina of aespa and actor Lee Jae-wook confirmed to be dating

By Hong Yoo

Published : Feb. 27, 2024 - 15:01

    • Link copied

Lee Jae-wook and Karina attend Prada’s 2024 Fall/ Winter Men’s Collection fashion show in Milan on Jan. 14 (Prada) Lee Jae-wook and Karina attend Prada’s 2024 Fall/ Winter Men’s Collection fashion show in Milan on Jan. 14 (Prada)

Karina of aespa and actor Lee Jae-wook are confirmed to be in a relationship.

SM Entertainment, which houses aespa told The Korea Herald on Tuesday that “the two are getting to know each other.”

Lee Jae-wook’s agency CJes Studios also confirmed the relationship, saying, “The two are getting to know each other. As the actor is currently filming a drama and the matter involves his privacy, so please respect (the couple's) privacy.”

Earlier on Tuesday, a local report revealed that Karina and Lee Jae-wook have been dating since they first met at Prada’s 2024 Fall/ Winter Men’s Collection fashion show held in Milan on Jan. 14.

The report stated that the two stars usually met in Lee Jae-wook’s neighborhood, as Karina lives with her group members.

They have also been spotted on a late-night walk in Lee Jae-wook’s neighborhood.

Lee Jae-wook (26) debuted as an actor in the tvN drama “Memories of the Alhambra” in 2018 and is set to star in the new Disney+ series “The Impossible Heir,” which is set to premiere on Wednesday.

Karina, 24, debuted as a member of aespa in 2020 and is set to embark on the group’s second world tour in June.

More from Headlines