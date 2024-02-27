Karina of aespa and actor Lee Jae-wook confirmed to be dating

Karina of aespa and actor Lee Jae-wook are confirmed to be in a relationship.

SM Entertainment, which houses aespa told The Korea Herald on Tuesday that “the two are getting to know each other.”

Lee Jae-wook’s agency CJes Studios also confirmed the relationship, saying, “The two are getting to know each other. As the actor is currently filming a drama and the matter involves his privacy, so please respect (the couple's) privacy.”

Earlier on Tuesday, a local report revealed that Karina and Lee Jae-wook have been dating since they first met at Prada’s 2024 Fall/ Winter Men’s Collection fashion show held in Milan on Jan. 14.

The report stated that the two stars usually met in Lee Jae-wook’s neighborhood, as Karina lives with her group members.

They have also been spotted on a late-night walk in Lee Jae-wook’s neighborhood.

Lee Jae-wook (26) debuted as an actor in the tvN drama “Memories of the Alhambra” in 2018 and is set to star in the new Disney+ series “The Impossible Heir,” which is set to premiere on Wednesday.

Karina, 24, debuted as a member of aespa in 2020 and is set to embark on the group’s second world tour in June.