Jungkook, Gaeko, Yoon Mi-rae take part in J-Hope’s upcoming album

Teaser image of J-Hope special album "Hope on the Street Vol. 1" (Big Hit Music)

J-Hope, the main dancer of BTS, has collaborated with Gaeko of the hip-hop duo Dynamic Duo, and legendary hip-hop and R&B singer Yoon Mi-rae for his upcoming street dance-inspired special album.

The there worked together on “Neuron,” from the album “Hope on the Street Vol. 1,” according to Big Hit Music. The album will be released March 29.

The title of the track, “Neuron,” refers to the scientific team and the dance crew J-Hope belonged to before joining BTS.

In the old-school hip-hop track, J-Hope talks about his musical roots, life motivation and a new beginning, said Big Hit Music.

The album has five other songs, including house track “I Don’t Know,” featuring Heo Yunjin of Le Ssererafim.

US producers Nile Rodgers and Benny Blanco worked with J-Hope in “Lock Unlock.”

“Lock Unlock” sings about boundaries between people using three key words -- control, break and step.

Jungkook of BTS also supported J-Hope’s new album by featuring in “I Wonder.” It is a fan song with electro-punk sounds in which J-Hope asks his fans to enjoy every moment together.

Other tracks include J-Hope’s solo version of “On the Street (with J. Cole)” released in March last year and the dance remix version of “What If” released in July 2022.

J-Hope took part in writing the lyrics to all of the tracks in the upcoming album.

J-Hope is also set to release the first episode of a documentary series, “Hope on the Street” on March 28. The six-part documentary shows J-Hope visiting Osaka, Paris, New York and his hometown of Gwangju in Korea, where he connects and dances with street dancers.

The documentary will be available on the local streaming service Tving and Amazon Prime Video for international audiences.