Blackpink's Lisa wins second Best K-pop award at MTV VMAs

Lisa of Blackpink, who is also a solo artist, won the Best K-Pop award at the MTV Video Music Awards for the second time.

The ceremony took place Wednesday at the UBS Arena in New York City.

Lisa clinched the Best K-Pop award with her song "Rockstar," surpassing strong contenders like BTS Jungkook's "Seven," NCT Dream's "Smoothie," NewJeans' "Super Shy," Stray Kids' "Lock” and Tomorrow X Together's "Deja Vu."

“'Rockstar’ was a meaningful comeback for me after ‘Lalisa’ so this is very special to me. Thank you to the RCA family, team Lloud, Blinks (Blackpink fandom name) and Lilies (Lisa fandom name) all around the world. Thank you so much for this award,” said Lisa in her acceptance speech.

Lisa also performed "Rockstar" and her new track "New Woman" at the event, adding to the joy of her win.

Lisa won the same award in 2022 for her solo track "Lalisa.”

She is the first K-pop solo artist to win the award twice.

In addition to Best K-Pop, Lisa was nominated in four other categories this year-- Best Choreography, Best Art Direction, Best Editing and Best Performance.

K-pop boy group Seventeen won Best Group, a category formerly known as Best Group of the Year. BTS won this award four consecutive years since 2019, with Blackpink taking it last year.

Seventeen did not attend the ceremony.