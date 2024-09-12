[What to Play] Timeless songs to share with family on long Chuseok drives

Most Popular
[What to Play] Timeless songs to share with family on long Chuseok drivesBy Hong Yoo
Published : Sept. 14, 2024 - 16:00
With Chuseok beginning this weekend, long hours of driving in heavy traffic to visit family in people's hometowns await.
Here are some timeless songs to listen to in the car that bridge generation gaps between parents and children.
Lee Moon-sae’s “Sunset Glow”
Released in 1988, this ballad by Lee Moon-sae, a Korean pop icon since his debut in 1978, remains a favorite. The song's enduring appeal is evident as it was also covered by legendary K-pop boy group Big Bang in 2008. Even after 36 years, “Sunset Glow” continues to resonate with many, and it is featured in music textbooks for sixth graders.
Turtles’ “Airplane”
Turtles, a hip-hop group that debuted in 2001, made a significant impact with “Airplane” from their fourth studio album, which topped local music charts in 2006. This dance pop song is often associated with travel and will lift the spirits during long drives, making it an enjoyable listen for both the driver and the passengers.
Buzz’s “A Vacation to Me”
Buzz, a band of five members that debuted in 2000, is known for ballads that resonate with youth. Released in 2005, “A Vacation to Me” is a ballad about embarking on an endless journey of love and creating beautiful memories. As the lyrics suggest, “Get in a car and take a drive through the clouds of dreams,” this song adds a sentimental touch to your Chuseok trip.
Lee Mu-jin’s “Fall in Fall”
Lee Mu-jin -- a singer-songwriter who gained fame after finishing third on JTBC music audition program “Sing Again” in 2020 -- released “Fall in Fall” in 2021. Originally a 2018 release by ballad duo Vibe, Lee’s version captures the melancholy of fall and the longing for a recent love. Its catchy melody and lyrics make it a fitting song to welcome the fall season.
