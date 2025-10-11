Get in the mood for the change of season with melodies that can put you in a mellow mood

Bye, summer heat, crippling humidity and tempermental monsoons. Hello, crisp air, changing leaves and blue skies. October has arrived, bringing cooler days and cozier nights. As the leaves turn different shades of red, yellow and orange, now is the perfect time to get in a mellow mood with tunes that evoke feelings of romance.

"Peach Eyes" by Wave to Earth

Seoul-based indie band Wave to Earth is known for exploring themes of love, longing, relationships and emotional vulnerability. Their music blends indie rock, jazz and lo-fi pop, often creating a dreamy, mellow atmosphere that pairs naturally with lyrics about romance.

The trio's "Peach Eyes," a B-side track on the band's first LP, "0.1 Flaws and All," released in 2023, is a love song that paints vivid pictures of comfort and trust.

Using the soft image of "Peach Eyes," the song captures the joy of being with someone you love, whether under bright blue skies or gentle moonlight, using the color pink, to symbolize love.

True to the band's signature rock style, the song wraps heartfelt emotions in a laid-back indie rock tune, blending gently with guitar riffs, mellow percussion and airy vocals that feel both relaxing and romantic, making it perfect for late-night listening or a calm autumn afternoon.

"Take Me" by G-Dragon

The return of the king of K-pop sent many fans abuzz with excitement. G-Dragon's third LP, "Ubermensch," released in March, responded to the hype.

The album's sixth track,"Take Me," echoes the funk-pop style that defined G-Dragon's 2009 debut album. It is a fun, pop-rock song that delves into themes of fierce love, longing and a heartfelt yearning for mutual connection.

Instead of painting love as purely romantic or idealized, "Take Me" shows it as intense and desperate, making romance a kind of love that is fragile yet deeply human.

The song embodies G-Dragon's signature experimental style, blending R&B and electronic influences with a slightly dark, atmospheric tone.

"Cupid" by pH-1

In William Shakespeare's "A Midsummer Night's Dream," Helena, one of the play's four young lovers, says, "Love looks not with the eyes, but with the mind, and therefore is winged Cupid painted blind."

As soon as Cupid releases his arrow, love takes hold. Released in 2018, pH-1's "Cupid," featuring rapper Penomeco, is a smooth, R&B-infused hip-hop track that blends mellow beats with a catchy melody.

The song has a romantic and flirtatious vibe, with lyrics that playfully explore themes of love, attraction and the idea of being struck by Cupid's arrow. Musically, it features laid-back rhythms, soft synths and pH-1's signature rap-singing style, giving it a chill mood.

Lyrics like "All I ever think about is your pretty face," "Hey Cupid, why you hiding" and "My Cupid, where you at right now" show how struck the rappers are by love.

For those who want easy listening or a relaxed romantic atmosphere, add "Cupid" to their autumn playlist.