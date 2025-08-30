Ease out of summer with comforting, uplifting songs before welcoming September

With summer drawing to a close, autumn is just around the corner. Now is the time to embrace change with comforting, uplifting songs for the end-of-summer mood.

"Your Eyes Only" by Enhypen

Enhypen is not known for its sweet and mellow songs. The K-pop boy group explores themes of love and fate through powerful, charismatic and haunting music across their discography.

While their musical identity is built on dark concepts, few might have imagined that they could actually spell out sweet romance in such a smooth and mellow way.

"Your Eyes Only," the third track and a B-side track on the septet's second studio album "Romance: Untold," released in July, is a synth-pop gem infused with smooth R&B.

At just 2 minutes and 22 seconds, the track may be short, but it is packed with irresistible hooks that make it a standout pop highlight of the album. In particular, the chorus kicks in around the 40-second mark, opening with Jake's sweet vocals that are sure to delight your ears.

Lines like "Sugar talking, your eyes only," "Sweet, sweet your eyes on me" and "So to speak, we call it love, let's sugar talk" convey a playful, flirty intimacy, perfectly capturing the charm and sweetness of young love. Listening to the song at night with a loved one adds a touch of romance and playfulness, creating a light, breezy and heartwarming vibe.

"Late Night Calls" by P1Harmony

In love, it is not the distance that is the enemy, but the endless moments spent waiting to finally hold each other tight — and maybe steal a kiss.

That is why late-night talks and calls are often the best part of a love story because they are a reminder of the love and connection shared.

P1Harmony's "Late Night Calls" is a laid-back R&B-pop track where the subtle groove stands out. The track opens with a gentle, bossa-nova-style chord progression and turns into a groovy chorus later. The group said the song drew inspiration from Afrobeats — a modern, popular genre of West African music characterized by upbeat, danceable rhythms.

The song talks about butterflies and heart-fluttery feelings, late-night calls with someone special, referring to them as moments that become meaningful and how they turn into something you cannot help but crave every night, just like the lyrics "Beautiful like a dream, sound of you and me. Call me again tonight."

"Sea of Love" by Fly to the Sky

Great things stand the test of time, and that is indeed the case with Fly to the Sky, a South Korean R&B duo formed in 1999 consisting of members Hwanhee and Brian.

"Sea of Love," released in 2002, is one of the duo's most iconic songs and a classic among Korean R&B ballads. It also consistently appears on the most popular songs lists at karaoke.

The track features a slow to mid-tempo beat, instrumentals with piano and strings, and showcases the duo's signature vocal interplay — Hwanhee's powerful voice and Brian's softer, emotive tone.

As the title suggests, it is a romantic love song, using the metaphor of the sea to describe the depth and vastness of love.