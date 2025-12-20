Whether you’re drawn to cozy winter ballads or upbeat holiday anthems, these K-pop Christmas songs offer an easy way to slip into the festive mood

As Christmas draws near, the pace of daily life begins to slow, and music often becomes a quiet companion to the season. Christmas songs, in particular, add warmth to cold mornings and late evenings, whether playing softly in cafes or through one’s earphones on the way home. From tender winter love songs to upbeat holiday tracks, these K-pop Christmas releases capture different ways of easing into the season.

"Lovin’ the Christmas" by Day6

Day6 is a pioneer of K-pop band music, famous for their self-composed, rock-infused tracks that blend pop and electronic elements. Their relatable, emotional lyrics about love and encouragement, along with powerful live performances, lead to consistent chart success and allow for a deep connection with their fans.

To close off their 10-year career, the band released its first-ever Christmas single, “Lovin’ the Christmas,” on Monday.

The new track blends holiday sentiment with a Motown-inspired sound, drawing from the soul music style that emerged from Detroit in the 1960s and 70s. Warm melodies and instrumentation evoke a festive atmosphere, while the lyrics explore the idea of falling in love with Christmas due to someone they love.

The song, paired with festive beats and chime effects, adds to the excitement of the upcoming Christmas season, making it an easy pick for listeners wishing to get into the Christmas spirit.

"The First Snow" by Exo

Released in 2013, Exo’s “The First Snow” has become a seasonal staple, resurfacing on charts almost every winter.

The slow, acoustic pop song blends festive chimes and acoustic guitar sounds with sentimental lyrics about love, regret and memories tied to winter’s first snowfall. Its emotional pull lies in nostalgia, capturing the feeling of looking back on a relationship just as the year comes to an end.

Soft, yet dramatic, “The First Snow” continues to resonate with listeners as a bittersweet reminder of past winters, making it a must-listen for those who associate Christmas with reflection as much as celebration.

Its recent resurgence has been largely due to the rise in short-form video challenges made to the song sped up, and renewed interest from younger listeners drawn to its nostalgia.

"Funky Glitter Christmas" by Nmixx

Nmixx brings a completely different energy to the holiday season with “Funky Glitter Christmas,” a bright and playful track packed with confidence and festive flair.

True to the group’s bold musical identity, the song mixes elements of retro-funk, pop and bright Christmas carols into a high-energy winter song with a playful, party-like atmosphere. Due to its exciting beats, “Funky Glitter Christmas” invites listeners to celebrate Christmas as a time for fun, sparkle and self-expression.

Due to its lively tempo and cheerful atmosphere, Nmixx’s holiday-themed single feels like a holiday party in song form — making it perfect for listeners who want their Christmas playlist to shine as much as the decorations.

Nmixx, who achieved their first No. 1 on all domestic major music charts and music programs with “Blue Valentine" in October, is also seeing “Funky Glitter Christmas” rise on the charts due to its playful rhythm that suits the Christmas season.