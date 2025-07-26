Horror-themed songs and music videos might help you overcome Korea's steaming summer

“My Sweet Home” by Ahn Ye-eun

Singer-songwriter Ahn Ye-eun has showcased horror-themed series since 2020, drawing inspiration from Korea’s traditional ghost stories to release fresh and unprecedented tracks.

The series includes “Trumpet Creeper,” adapting the tale of a court lady who died waiting for her king; “Ratvolution,” a horror tale about a rat that eats a human fingernail and transforms into a doppelganger to take their place; and “Changgwi,” which draws on the vengeful spirit of someone killed by a tiger.

Ahn dropped the sixth song of her unique series, “My Sweet Home,” on July 17. Based on the story of a ghost bound to a single location, the track is written and composed by Ahn. Her distinct vocal style — reminiscent of traditional Korean pansori — adds to the eerie atmosphere.

The music video heightens the chilling mood with striking contrast of deep red and black animation, evoking the feel of a short horror animation.

“Voodoo Doll” by VIXX

Known for its bold and distinctive concepts — ranging from cyborgs, Greek and Roman mythology to vampires — boy group VIXX captivated K-pop fans in 2013 with its first full-length album “Voodoo,” whose main track “Voodoo Doll” was inspired by the theme of a curse.

Conveying a chilling yet heartbreaking story about a man who became a voodoo doll willing to do anything for a loved one, the song brought fresh images to the K-pop scene.

In the music video, which shocked many teenage fans with its graphic visuals, the members, portrayed as pale voodoo dolls, endure torturous pain to grant the wishes of the one they love and remain unable to escape their fate.

On stage, the group wielded a skull-topped cane that enhanced the eerie atmosphere. Used like microphones and pendulum on stage, the cane was even used for illusionary choreography that looked like it pierced the member's body. With a striking concept, VIXX won its first music show trophy.

“Zombie" by Everglow

Everglow’s “Zombie,” released in October 2024, is another track that blends spooky visuals, chilling choreography and a haunting concept.

The song portrays the emotional scars left by a betrayal of one's lover, with a moody yet addictive sound and a catchy hook. The choreography amplifies the unsettling tone, mimicking the jerky, unnatural movements of a zombie.

Set in a hospital, which evokes the creepy mood of a classic horror film, the music video is drenched in blood-red images. Scenes of members transforming into zombies or trying to escape from something reinforce the horror theme. Dressed in ethereal white outfits with platinum-blonde hair, six members pull off a surreal visual concept.