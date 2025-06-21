Try some Korean rainy-day classics as monsoon arrives eariler than usual

"Umbrella" by Epik High

Legendary hip-hop trio Epik High’s “Umbrella” — from its fifth studio album "Pieces, Part One" released in 2008 — is one of the most iconic songs that comes to mind whenever it rains in Korea.

Written and arranged by Tablo, with rap lyrics by Tablo and Mithra Jin, the track features a poignant vocal performance by Younha. The song has become a seasonal staple, consistently returning to the charts during Korea’s rainy season for many years.

The calm, steady rapping of Epik High members, layered with emotional string melodies and Younha’s soft yet expressive voice — evoking the image of falling raindrops — perfectly captures the melancholic mood of a rainy day. The sound of raindrops in the bridge enhances the immersive, sentimental atmosphere.

“You, Cloud, Rain” by Heize

Released in 2017 as the title track of Heize's EP of the same title, “You, Cloud, Rain” was written and composed by Heize herself. Though Heize is widely known for her rap skills, this song showcases her depth and emotional range as a vocalist with a smooth, soothing tone.

The track opens with a jazz-influenced piano, and subtle raindrop sounds continue throughout the song, adding to its rainy-day ambiance. Heize’s deep, husky voice shines while singing the lower melodies, adding to the track's moodiness.

The song features Shin Yong-jae, a former member of vocal group 4MEN, whose powerful vocals beautifully complement Heize’s, conveying the lingering emotions, regret and longing felt after a breakup.

“Rain and You” by Rumble Fish

Originally featured in the 2006 film "Radio Star," "Rain and You" was remade by Rumble Fish for the band's 2008 cover album "Memory for You." At the time, Rumble Fish was a four-member rock band, but today, only vocalist Choi Jin-yi continues to perform under the same name as a solo act.

Choi's sorrowful, hauntingly beautiful voice contrasts with the bold band instrumentation, creating a touching and powerful emotional balance. The lyrics express the irony of yearning for someone who has left, delivering a deeply relatable message of love and loss.

Other than Rumble Fish’s version, the song has become a modern classic, widely covered and remade by artists such as No Brain, Lee Mu-jin and Woodz, proving its lasting resonance and popularity.