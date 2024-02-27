BIFF struggles to fill director post

The Busan International Film Festival is once again accepting applications for the post of festival director after failing to fill the position, which has been vacant since last year.

According to the organizing committee of Asia’s largest film festival, there were no qualified candidates who suited the generational change that the committee seeks. A total of seven people submitted applications in the most recent round which ended Feb. 13.

“Although many candidates with expertise and experience in the movie industry, academia and local community applied, there were no candidates who met the core value that we sought -- a generational change," said a BIFF official, adding that it is more urgent to find the right candidate than to select one based on a schedule.

Kim Young-deok, a senior programmer at the BIFF, has been nominated as the sole candidate for the director of BIFF’s Asian Contents & Film Market, a comprehensive platform for trading content ranging from films and videos to intellectual property such as books. Kim has served as a manager at BIFF’s various teams including the BIFF program and ACFM marketing.

Earlier this month, veteran film director Park Kwang-su was appointed as the BIFF chairperson for a four-year term. His appointment came nine months after the former chairperson Lee Yong-kwan abruptly resigned in May 2023 after coming under fire for a string of leadership changes that exposed internal differences over how the festival should be run.

Busan International Film Festival said it plans to hold a general meeting in April to finalize the selection of BIFF leadership.

Application for the BIFF executive director position will be accepted from March 7 to March 19.

The 29th BIFF will be held from Oct. 2 to Oct. 11 in Busan.