[Graphic News] New cancer cases to soar 77% by 2050: WHO

The number of new cancer cases will rise to more than 35 million in 2050 - 77 percent higher than the figure in 2022, the World Health Organization’s cancer agency has warned.

The WHO’s International Agency for Research on Cancer cited the rapidly growing global cancer burden reflects both population aging and growth, as well as changes to people’s exposure to risk factors, several of which are associated with socioeconomic development.

Tobacco, alcohol and obesity are key factors behind the increase in cancer, with air pollution still a key driver of environmental risk factors. (AFP)