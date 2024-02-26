Incheon presents new city tour bus routes, promotions

Most Popular
Incheon presents new city tour bus routes, promotionsBy Lee Si-jin
Published : Feb. 26, 2024 - 21:29
Incheon Metropolitan City and Incheon Tourism Organization on Sunday announced changes to its city tour bus routes and upcoming promotions in March.
The double-decker bus Ocean Line, one of the two circular route services covering Incheon’s newly-developed Songdo district and Yeongjongdo Island, will add a new bus stop at Mohegan Inspire Entertainment Resort.
Inspire Resort is Incheon’s latest landmark, scheduled to make its official opening on March 5.
Incheon Retro Line, a 90-minute circular bus route from Songdo’s Central Park to Incheon Open Port area, will allow the riders to visit Sangsang Platform, a newly-built cultural complex that was created by renovating some 40-year-old granary that started operations last year.
The themed bus tours, which present a chance to enjoy Incheon in eight unique ways, including Ganghwa History Tour and Muuido Island Tour, will add two additional bus lines connecting Sorepogu Port and Wolmido Island in Incheon.
One of the popular theme routes Sunset and Night Tour, available from April to September, is scheduled to bring the riders to Incheon’s popular Euwangri Beach starting this year.
Celebrating the new city tour programs, a 50 percent discount will be given on the circular route bus rides from March 8 to 17, according to Incheon City.
A 40 percent discount will be available for circular route city bus riders from March 22 to 31.
