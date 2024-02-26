Theaters come to life in Feb. with opening of ‘Exhuma,’ ‘Dune: Part Two’

South Korean theaters are experiencing a much-needed boom in February with the release of two much-anticipated films -- “Exhuma” by the so-called K-occult genre master Jang Jae-hyun, and the global sci-fi blockbuster sequel “Dune: Part Two.”

According to box office data from the Korean Film Council, “Exhuma” attracted 2 million theatergoers within four days of the movie opening on Feb. 22. “Dune: Part Two,” which is set for release Wednesday, is currently topping the charts with a ticket reservation rate of 46.3 percent.

“Exhuma” is attracting moviegoers at a much faster pace compared to the 2023 hit film “12. 12: The Day,” hitting the 1 million admissions mark within three days -- a day earlier than the 2023 film.

The movie, which cost 1.4 billion won ($1 million) to produce, is likely to soon reach the breakeven point of 3.3 million admissions.

“Exhuma,” Jang’s first work in five years, centers on the story of Sang-deok (Choi Min-sik), who is tasked with relocating a tomb with the help of Young-geun (Yoo Hae-jin), an undertaker, after young exorcists Hwa-rim (Kim Go-eun) and Bong-gil (Lee Do-hyun) receive a hefty sum of money and discover through a supernatural phenomenon a dark omen related to a wealthy Los Angeles family.

The movie is veteran actor Choi’s first-ever occult genre flick in his 35-year acting career.