Lucas prepares for solo comeback 2 years after quitting NCT amid controversies

Lucas, a former member of the K-pop boy group NCT, on Saturday uploaded to his official YouTube channel a documentary entitled “Lucas Documentary Part 1 Freeze,” hinting at a possible comeback as a solo artist.

“I’m always home. I watch TV, eat and sometimes visit my agency (SM Entertainment). There is nothing special,” he said in the documentary, giving an update on his life after leaving the group in August 2021.

“I used to have a strong character back then. The world I knew was very small but I acted like I knew everything. Now, I listen to others and don’t talk much. The reason my personality has changed is because of that incident,” said Lucas.

Lucas faced controversies concerning his private life when he halted all public activities.

In August 2021, his ex-girlfriend claimed that he had swindled her when they were a couple and that their relationship was a form of gaslighting, which is when someone is manipulated into questioning their own perception of reality.

The disclosure was followed by other statements from several different women claiming that Lucas was having an affair with multiple women who were his fans and that he asked them for expensive gifts and hotel reservations.

Lucas admitted to his wrongdoings by releasing a letter of apology and left NCT.

“My group members were disappointed in me. I feel bad. We have a lot of memories together. I want to be with them. I should not have behaved in that way. I’ve changed the way I think and acknowledge my negative characteristics,” Lucas said in the 22-minute clip.

In the documentary, Lucas meets with Lee Sung-soo, the CEO of SM Entertainment, telling him that he wants to get back to work.

“I’ve had a hard time in the last two years and I don’t want to continue living like this. I want to get back to work. I’m concerned whether I still have fans because I haven’t been around them for a while,” Lucas said.

Lucas also opened an X account on Wednesday, where he has garnered over 246,000 followers as of Monday.