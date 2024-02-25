[Graphic News] Survey on direction of affairs in Ukraine

Ukraine has marked 2 years since Russia’s full-scale invasion as Ukrainian forces run low on ammunition and weaponry and Western aid hangs in the balance.

A somber mood hangs over the country as the war against Russia enters its third year, and Kyiv’s troops face mounting challenges on the front line amid dwindling ammunition supplies and personnel challenges, and having withdrawn from a strategic eastern city that handed Moscow one of its biggest victories.

Kyiv International Institute of Sociology recently surveyed whether affairs in Ukraine are developing in the wrong or right direction, nearly 70 percent considered the direction of affairs to be right in May 2022, and the indicator has decreased to 44 percent in February 2024.

Forty-six percent now believe that the direction of affairs is wrong.