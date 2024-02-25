[Graphic News] Survey on direction of affairs in Ukraine

Most Popular
Medical grads abandon internships, robbing hospitals of respite hopes
Hospitals experience disruptions on extended doctors' walkout
Parents of 7 first to receive W10m for childbirth in Seoul
[AtoZ into Korean mind] Death & denial: Why Koreans refuse to contemplate the end
G7 leaders decry N. Korea's exports of ballistic missiles to Russia
Woman jailed for extortion, assault of celebrity she dated for 10 days
Occult thriller 'Exhuma' reaches 1m ticket sales in record time
Tire falls off truck and hits bus; 2 killed, 12 injured
Medical drama's prospects hit as doctors lose sympathy
[Weekender] Discover the joys of life without a smartphone
[Graphic News] Survey on direction of affairs in UkraineBy Nam Kyung-don
Published : Feb. 26, 2024 - 07:59
Ukraine has marked 2 years since Russia’s full-scale invasion as Ukrainian forces run low on ammunition and weaponry and Western aid hangs in the balance.
A somber mood hangs over the country as the war against Russia enters its third year, and Kyiv’s troops face mounting challenges on the front line amid dwindling ammunition supplies and personnel challenges, and having withdrawn from a strategic eastern city that handed Moscow one of its biggest victories.
Kyiv International Institute of Sociology recently surveyed whether affairs in Ukraine are developing in the wrong or right direction, nearly 70 percent considered the direction of affairs to be right in May 2022, and the indicator has decreased to 44 percent in February 2024.
Forty-six percent now believe that the direction of affairs is wrong.
