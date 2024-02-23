K-pop hitmaker Shinsadong Tiger dies at 41

Most Popular
K-pop hitmaker Shinsadong Tiger dies at 41By Hong Yoo
Published : Feb. 23, 2024 - 19:53
Lee Ho-yang, better known as K-pop hitmaker Shinsadong Tiger, died Friday at the age of 41.
His agency, AB Entertainment, confirmed Shinsadong Tiger’s demise Friday night and said they are currently gathering information before a formal announcement.
The renowned music producer was found dead at his recording studio earlier the same day. According to industry sources, he was found dead by an acquaintance at the studio after he could not be reached by phone.
Shinsadong Tiger is known for several hits in Korea, having composed such songs as 4Minute’s “Hot Issue,” Tiara’s “Roly Poly,” Apink’s “No No No,” Exid’s “Up & Down” and Momoland’s “Bboom Bboom.”
He also launched K-pop girl group Tri.Be in 2021
