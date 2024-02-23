Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Key doctors’ group to hold mass protest on March 3

    Key doctors’ group to hold mass protest on March 3
  2. 2

    Korean 'crypto king' likely to be extradited to US

    Korean 'crypto king' likely to be extradited to US
  3. 3

    Heavy snow hits S. Korea, with more expected

    Heavy snow hits S. Korea, with more expected
  4. 4

    Yoon bets big on nuclear energy

    Yoon bets big on nuclear energy
  5. 5

    [KH Explains] Will LG Energy Solution be Tesla's 4680 battery crisis savior?

    [KH Explains] Will LG Energy Solution be Tesla's 4680 battery crisis savior?
  1. 6

    Gender Ministry on course for disbandment

    Gender Ministry on course for disbandment
  2. 7

    US fighter jet drops fuel tanks into Yellow Sea in 'in-flight emergency'

    US fighter jet drops fuel tanks into Yellow Sea in 'in-flight emergency'
  3. 8

    Health care crisis hits highest level amid doctor walkout

    Health care crisis hits highest level amid doctor walkout
  4. 9

    Thailand asks S. Korea to toughen K-ETA screening after denied entries of its people

    Thailand asks S. Korea to toughen K-ETA screening after denied entries of its people
  5. 10

    Subway operations delayed in Seoul due to heavy snowfall

    Subway operations delayed in Seoul due to heavy snowfall
소아쌤

Michelin Guide’s Busan selections unveiled, Mosu stays tops in Seoul

By Kim Da-sol

Published : Feb. 23, 2024 - 17:44

    • Link copied

Chefs whose restaurants received Michelin stars pose for a photo during a ceremony held in Busan, Thursday. (Yonhap) Chefs whose restaurants received Michelin stars pose for a photo during a ceremony held in Busan, Thursday. (Yonhap)

Forty-three restaurants in Busan have made the list for year’s Michelin Guide, the prestigious culinary guidebook that has been published in South Korea for the past eight years.

Of the 43, 15 restaurants in Busan have been distinguished as Bib Gourmand selections – nonstarred restaurants that offer excellent food at reasonable prices at around 45,000 won or less.

Seoul’s Bib Gourmand list now features 57 restaurants, offering a wide range of local and foreign dining options.

Three restaurants were awarded one Michelin star in the inaugural Busan guide: chef Kim Jae-hoon’s contemporary French restaurant Palate in Nam-gu, Italian restaurant Fiotto in Haeundae-gu, where they use Korean ingredients for the pasta, and Mori in Haeundae-gu, where chef Kim Wan-gyu focuses on original Japanese kaiseki.

One star in the Michelin Guide is considered “very good in its category” for having a quality menu, while two stars indicates that the restaurant has excellent cuisine delivered uniquely. Three stars is “worth a special journey” just to visit.

One notable thing from Michelin Guide’s Busan selection was that it recognized Busan’s popular pork gukbap -- a rice soup -- as a category of cuisine type.

“We are thrilled to welcome Busan to the Michelin Guide family,” said Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the Michelin Guide in a statement.

“Busan has a charm of its own, with a natural marine environment and smooth supply of food ingredients through its famous port. It is definitely a city with high expectations for growth as a gourmet city," Poullennec said.

Meanwhile, the Michelin Guide’s eighth Seoul edition saw contemporary restaurant Mosu winning three stars for a fourth consecutive year. The restaurant, currently closed, is due to reopen in June.

Along with two new two-starred restaurants -- Mitou and Restaurant Allen – and three new one-starred restaurants – Vinho, L’impression and Haobin – 33 restaurants in Seoul earned Michelin stars.

More from Headlines