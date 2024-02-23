‘Picnic’ surpasses breakeven point, in first such feat by indie film in 5 years

“Picnic,” a low-budget independent film from director Kim Yong-gyun, had recorded 281,000 tickets sold as of Friday, becoming the first Korean indie film to surpass its breakeven point in five years.

“Picnic” also became the first film this year to surpass to get over the hump.

With a production cost of just some 1.2 billion won ($900,000), the movie’s breakeven point came at 270,000 admissions. Since the movie’s opening on Feb. 7, “Picnic” has dominated art film box offices.

Starring Na Moon-hee, Kim Young-ok and Park Geun-hyung, “Picnic” follows the story of two best friends who return to their hometown of Namhae, South Gyeongsang Province, after 60 years, as together they relive memories of when they were 16 years old.

The movie has garnered attention across a wide range of moviegoers for not just the heartwarming story, but also weighty themes that include preparations for the end of life, death with dignity, family conflict around finances and life in a nursing home.

"Picnic” has also enchanted audiences for featuring “Grain of Sand,” sung by hit trot singer Lim Young-woong.

“Picnic” is available in local theaters now.