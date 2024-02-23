‘Youth,’ ‘Love’ and ‘Friendship,’ keywords of Twice’s new EP

Twice conveyed their beautiful memories as a K-pop group and the future they hope to make with fans on their new EP, “With YOU-th,” released Friday.

The group’s full-unit comeback with a new album release in Korea comes for the first time in a year.

“We worked hard on this album as we know many Once (fans) have waited for our new release for a very long time. We hope to have a great time with them to leave no regrets,” Chaeyoung said in a press release issued on the day of the group’s 13th EP release.

The new album carries six tracks, led by “One Spark.”

The group tried to share stories of their youth, love and friendship in this album.

“We talk about our relationship, how we support and love each other. Because our fans like our teamwork and chemistry as a group of nine, we think they will love this album,” said Jihyo of Twice.

“There were a lot of scenes in our music video where we are all holding hands. I think such scenes show how close we are and how such action just comes naturally,” said Sana.

The members pointed out that the choreography to "One Spark" seems like a dramatized performance as every dance move is connected.

Some members of the group took part in writing the lyrics to the tracks in the new album.

Jeongyeon wrote the lyrics to “Bloom,” in which she tried to describe the growth process of a flower.

“I wrote the lyrics to the track ‘You Get Me,’ and I tried to put in the message that together we make a world,” said Dahyeon.

Chaeyoung wrote the lyrics to “Rush,” a trendy song with Jersey club beats in which she says she tried to fill up with "cute, lovely and witty words."

Twice is set to hold standalone concerts at Nissan Stadium, the biggest multipurpose stadium in Yokohama, Japan, in July.

Twice is the second K-pop act to perform at Nissan Stadium. The other was TVXQ, who played there over a decade ago, in 2013.