Enjoy Danyang with unique cafes and dynamic activities

The Dodamsambong Peaks (Lee Si-jin/The Korea Herald)

DANYANG, North Chungcheong Province -- Danyang, a county some 170 kilometers southeast of Seoul, is perhaps a lesser-known tourist destination, even for many Koreans. While historical sites, like Guinsa and Dodamsambong Peaks -- three stone peaks rising out of the Namhan River -- are popular spots, the county has much more to offer, from unique dishes and restaurants to exciting outdoor activities. To enjoy Danyang to the fullest, one would have to stay more than just a single night. Those looking to experience a different side of Korea outside of the hustle and bustle of Seoul should add Danyang to their list of places to visit. Unique cafes

Garlic affogato served at Cafe in Danyang, in Danyang, North Chungcheong Province (Lee Si-jin/The Korea Herald)

Cafe in Danyang, a coffee shop located just across the street from the Danyang Intercity Bus Terminal, is a must-visit spot for Instagrammers looking for aesthetically pleasing desserts. Inspired by garlic, one of the county’s popular specialties, the garlic affogato has become an irresistible trend among young customers, according to the cafe owner. “There are not a lot of drinks and desserts on the menu at Cafe in Danyang, because I want to offer things that I like to my customers. I feel that is the only way to provide quality coffee and desserts to visitors," owner Jung Jin-tae told The Korea Herald on Monday. "The visual appeal of the adorable garlic affogato certainly went viral among young customers, but many travelers have shared that they enjoyed other items like garlic “yanggaeng,” or Korean red bean jelly, and the Danyang garlic latte,” he added.

Cafe in Danyang's galic yanggaeng (Lee Si-jin/The Korea Herald)

Visitors enjoy drinks at Cafe in Danyang, in Danyang, North Chungcheong Province, Monday. (Lee Si-jin/The Korea Herald)

Don’t be fooled by the desserts' appearance, as they do not have a pungent taste or garlicky smell and are pleasant to eat. Visitors enjoy their treats at a leisurely pace at Cafe in Danyang, as the garlic-shaped ice takes some time to melt. Those who wish to try Danyang’s garlic-themed dishes should also head to Gugyeong Traditional Market, home to garlic sundae (Korean blood sausage), black garlic sweet crispy fried chicken, garlic bread, garlic rice crackers and more.

Diners try black garlic sweet crispy fried chicken at the Gugyeong Traditional Market in Danyang, North Chungcheong Province, Tuesday. (Lee Si-jin/The Korea Herald)

Cafe Sann (Cafe Sann)

For coffee with a breathtaking view, head to Cafe Sann. Located on a peak of Sobaeksan, Cafe Sann is widely known as “the cafe closest to the sky.” Though the cafe does not have any unique menu items, the beautiful nature surrounding the place offers a memorable experience in itself. “I think the amazing, panoramic views of the Namhan River and other mountain ridges make the coffee taste better,” a woman from Ulsan in her 50s surnamed Kim told The Korea Herald.

A panoramic view of Danyang County and Namhan River from Cafe Sann (Cafe Sann)

“Watching extreme sports enthusiasts run to gain momentum for their paragliding takeoffs is something very special to see while sitting at a cafe as well,” she added. Kim also shared that watching the vibrant sunset from the top of a mountain from inside the cafe is an unparalleled experience that holidaymakers will remember for a long time. Speed up your travel experience If taking a slow, light stroll around travel destinations or taking photos in front of tourist attractions is not your thing, Danyang also offers some dynamic activities for thrill-seekers. Located at the center of Danyang County, the Mancheonha Skywalk -- an observatory located on a cliff of the meandering Namhan River -- not only offers a stunning panoramic view of the county and Sobaeksan but also has a zipline and alpine coaster ride.

Visitors ride the Mancheonha Zipline. (Mancheonha Skywalk)

The Mancheonha Zipline is 980 meters long and sits approximately 120 meters above the waters of the Namhan River. The zipline is separated into two different courses, starting from Manhakcheon Peak and ending at the Mancheonha Skywalk parking lot. Try to avoid going during inspection time -- at 12:30 p.m., from 2 p.m. to 2:20 p.m. and from 4 p.m. to 4:20 p.m. The Mancheonha Zipline is open to visitors under 70 years old. Those who wish to ride the zipline must be between 135 and 200 centimeters tall and weigh between 35 and 92 kilograms. The Mancheonha Alpine Coaster is also perfect for visitors who enjoy speed but who are not a fan of heights. The 960-meter track stretches through Danyang’s lush forest landscape. Though the sled runs at a maximum speed of 40 kilometers per hour, drivers can easily slow down and enjoy the ride at their own pace. Children who are under 120 centimeters can ride the sled with a guardian.

Visitors enjoy the Mancheonha Alpine Coaster. (Mancheonha Skywalk)