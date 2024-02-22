[What to Stream] Game-based series and movies to rekindle nostalgia

Relive the memories of playing games by immersing yourself in the drama and film adaptations of some of the world's most beloved game titles this weekend. The intricately crafted narratives, as well as the dazzling portrayals of fantasy worlds that have captured the hearts of many, are bound to enthrall not only long-time fans but also those unfamiliar with the gaming world. 'Halo' on Tving

"Halo" (Paramount+)

"Halo" is an American military science fiction television series based on the video game franchise of the same name. The series tracks a war that takes place during the 26th century between the United Nations Space Command and the Covenant, a military coalition of diverse alien species that consider humanity an affront to their gods. Currently, all episodes of season one and three episodes of season two are available for streaming on Tving. New episodes of season two are updated every Thursday. 'Arcane' on Netflix

"Arcane" (Netflix)

Set in the Riot Games 2009 multiplayer online battle video game "League of Legends" universe, "Arcane" (2021) is a 9-part series that narrates the lores of sisters Vi and Jinx -- both of whom are playable characters on "League of Legends." The series explores how the sisters survived inside the City of Iron and Glass and depicts their journeys to gaining their powers. In 2022, the series won nine Annie Awards including for Best FX during the 49th Annie Awards. The Annie Awards are honors bestowed annually by ASIFA-Hollywood, the Los Angeles division of the International Animated Film Association, to celebrate outstanding achievements in animation showcased in American cinema and television. 'Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children' on Watcha

"Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children" (Watcha) "Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children" (Watcha)