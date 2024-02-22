[Box office] Movies in theaters this week

“The Birth of Korea”

(South Korea)

Opened Feb. 1

Documentary

Directed by Kim Deok-young

The film covers the first generation of South Korean politicians and Rhee Syng-man, the country's first president, delving into their efforts to protect the nation. The film looks back on the last 70 years of Korea's history, with a focus on some of Rhee's major achievements like farmland reform.

“Wonka”

(US)

Opened Jan. 31

Fantasy

Directed by Paul King

"Wonka" explores the origin story of Willy Wonka (Timothee Chalamet), who dreams of becoming the world’s best chocolatier. In his early days, a young Wonka encounters a cartel of chocolatiers who are plotting to kick him out of town as his success threatens their businesses.

“Citizen of a Kind”

(South Korea)

Opened Jan. 24

Drama

Directed by Park Young-ju

Duk-hee (Ra Mi-ran), who lives an ordinary life, travels to Qingdao, China, to capture the boss of a criminal organization after she falls victim to a voice phishing scam. She decides to go to China after the person who scammed her, Son Jae-min (Gong Myung), calls her from Qingdao asking for help.

“Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba - To the Hashira Training”

(Japan)

Opened Feb. 14

Animation

Directed by Haruo Sotozaki

Tanjiro joins the Demon Slayer Corps. as a demon slayer to find a remedy to turn his sister, Nezuko, back into a human. Tanjiro fights the demon Hantengu, while Hashira, Tanjiro's colleague demon slayer, prepares for a final battle against the king of demons, Muzan Kibutsuji.