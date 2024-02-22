[Around the hotels] Promotions and packages

Haevichi Hotel and Resorts Jeju presents unique package

Haevichi Hotel and Resorts Jeju is offering a new staycation “Spring Riding” package, available through May 31.

The package provides an opportunity to feed carrots to their horses and experience horse riding at Gotjawal Forest in Samdal-ri.

The package also includes a one-night stay, buffet breakfast for two, swimming in both the indoor and outdoor pool of the hotel, and a choice between a bottle of hallabong orange juice and two glasses of hallabong tea or ade.

Hallabong is a type of tangerine grown on Jeju Island.

Those who book via the hotel’s website or the phone can receive a 10 percent discount at the in-house restaurants and bars, and save 20 percent at Spa Ara.

The package is available for stays starting from March 1 to May 31.

The package costs 355,000 won.

For more information and reservations, call Haevichi Hotel and Resorts Jeju at (064) 780-8000.

Glad Gangnam Coex Center unveils baseball-themed package

The Glad Gangnam Coex Center, located in Gangnam-gu, southern Seoul, is scheduled to offer a new package for baseball enthusiasts starting March 23.

“The Glad Play Package” includes a one-night stay in a guest room, a handheld fan, a Beauty of Joseon sunstick, two Terra canned beers and a Homerun Ball snack.

A total of 30 guest rooms are available for “The Glad Play Package” on a first-come, first-served basis.

The package is priced from 105,000 won ($78.6).

For more information and reservations, call the Glad Gangnam Coex Center at (02) 6474-5000.

Perform together at the Legoland Korea Resort

The Legoland Korea Resort in Chuncheon, Gangwon Province, presents a family-friendly event, “Winter Wish,” which includes interactive performances with guests.

“Winter Wish” is a jester-themed performance about a journey to grant young children’s wishes.

The performance features a dance time and invites young visitors to the stage to share their wishes.

Participating children will receive a special gift.

“Winter Wish” is held at the Legoland Korea Resort’s second floor at 6 p.m. from Thursdays to Mondays until Feb. 29.

Visitors can also enjoy indoor sports activities, such as a Lego curling contest, at the theme park.

For more information, call (033) 815-2300.

WE Hotel offers special discounts for wellness programs

WE Hotel, a premium health resort located in Seogwipo, southern Jeju Island, is offering wellness programs with special discounts at its wellness center from February.

A therapy session is available for 100,000 won, with a 67 percent discount applied.

The hotel’s hydro program -- a signature wellness program using natural volcanic bedrock water -- costs 100,000 won after applying a 44 percent discount.

Meanwhile, WE hotel’s beauty center offers A-tone laser treatments for 100,000 won.

For more information and reservations, call WE hotel at (064) 730-1465.

Four Seasons Hotel showcases culinary package

The Four Seasons Hotel, located in Jongno-gu, central Seoul, has launched its “Stay & Dine” package.

The package offers a one-night stay and a voucher worth 150,000 won that can be used at the hotel‘s restaurants and bars, including the Chinese restaurant Yu Yuan, the Japanese restaurant Akira Back, the Italian restaurant Boccalino and the lobby lounge Maru, among others.

The package includes access to the hotel’s fitness club, golf zone and indoor swimming pool, and is available until March 17.

For more information and reservations, call the Four Seasons Hotel at (02) 6388-5000.