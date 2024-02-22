Home

[Graphic News] Soju exports surpass $100m for 1st time in 10 years

By Nam Kyung-don

Published : Feb. 23, 2024 - 08:03

Exports of soju, distilled Korean liquor, topped $100 million for the first time in 10 years in 2023, data showed.

According to the Korea Customs Service, outbound shipments of soju reached $101.4 million in 2023, an increase of 8.7 percent from 2022.

The last time soju exports surpassed $100 million was in 2013.

Soju is a distilled liquor made of ethyl alcohol and water, with the addition of sweeteners.

An industry source said soju sold overseas had been mostly consumed by South Korean residents in the past, but it has grown more popular widely thanks to the rise of Korean pop culture.

Among countries, Japan was the largest importer of South Korean soju with a little over $30 million, followed by the United States with $23.6 million. (Yonhap)

