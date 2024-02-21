Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    [News Focus] Why do Korean doctors oppose having more physicians?

    [News Focus] Why do Korean doctors oppose having more physicians?
  2. 2

    Junior doctors pull the trigger, stage walkout despite warning

    Junior doctors pull the trigger, stage walkout despite warning
  3. 3

    More South Korean men become stay-at-home dads

    More South Korean men become stay-at-home dads
  4. 4

    Number of surgeries halved as hospitals suffer from strike

    Number of surgeries halved as hospitals suffer from strike
  5. 5

    N. Korean missile used against Ukraine contained US, European parts: CNN

    N. Korean missile used against Ukraine contained US, European parts: CNN
  1. 6

    Timothee Chalamet to shoot local shows in Seoul to promote ‘Dune: Part Two’

    Timothee Chalamet to shoot local shows in Seoul to promote ‘Dune: Part Two’
  2. 7

    Man takes 7-hour bike ride to rob pensioner in her home

    Man takes 7-hour bike ride to rob pensioner in her home
  3. 8

    Korean Air to finalize Asiana cargo biz sale by October

    Korean Air to finalize Asiana cargo biz sale by October
  4. 9

    Putin's car gift to Kim showcases 'special' bond, defying UN sanctions

    Putin's car gift to Kim showcases 'special' bond, defying UN sanctions
  5. 10

    Meta CEO to visit Seoul next week possibly on AI partnership

    Meta CEO to visit Seoul next week possibly on AI partnership
피터빈트

[Graphic News] Streamers’ total income surpasses 1 trillion won

By Nam Kyung-don

Published : Feb. 22, 2024 - 08:02

    • Link copied

The annual income declared by single-person media creators, such as YouTubers and internet broadcast hosts (BJs), was found to have exceeded 1 trillion won ($7.5 million) in South Korea.

A total of 39,366 individuals reported their annual income as single-person media creators in 2022, with the total amount reaching 1.14 trillion won, according to the National Tax Service.

The total income of 393 single-person media creators who were in the top 1 percent, was 333.3 billion won, accounting for 29.2 percent of the total income generated. The average per person was 848 million won, a 26.4 percent increase from three years ago.

In contrast, the average income of all creators was at 29 million won, a 3 million won decrease from 2019, indicating an ongoing polarization of revenue for internet-based content creators.

More from Headlines