Fried chicken becomes most sought-after dish for overseas travelers in 2023

Most Popular
-
1
[News Focus] Why do Korean doctors oppose having more physicians?
-
2
Junior doctors pull the trigger, stage walkout despite warning
-
3
'Accommodating 2,000 new med students impossible': deans of med schools
-
4
N. Korean missile used against Ukraine contained US, European parts: CNN
-
5
Timothee Chalamet to shoot local shows in Seoul to promote ‘Dune: Part Two’
-
6
Putin's car gift to Kim showcases 'special' bond, defying UN sanctions
-
7
Korean Air to finalize Asiana cargo biz sale by October
-
8
[Graphic News] S. Korea places 32nd in global corruption ranking
-
9
Number of surgeries halved as hospitals suffer from strike
-
10
More South Korean men become stay-at-home dads
Fried chicken becomes most sought-after dish for overseas travelers in 2023By Lee Si-jin
Published : Feb. 21, 2024 - 15:43
Creatrip, South Korean inbound tourism service platform, on Wednesday announced the Korean food trends among foreign holidaymakers in 2023.
Based on the online transaction data collected throughout 2023, Korean-style fried chicken was selected as the most popular Korean food for overseas tourists.
The platform explained that many foreigners enjoyed fried chicken via online delivery services and reservations.
In addition, an increasing number of tourists were looking for more unique ways to taste chicken dishes, like Kyochon Pilbang, an Itaewon-based offline chicken restaurant presenting omakase-style fried chicken in a private room.
“Ganjang gejang,” or raw crab marinated in soy sauce, took the second spot following the Korean fried chicken.
The marinated crab made up more than 85 percent of Chinese, Taiwanese and Hong Kong tourists’ Korean menu, according to the platform.
While grilled meat and “bunsik,” or collection of Korea street food -- from gimbap, tteokbokki, ramyeon and more -- were other popular choices for Chinese tourists, Japanese travelers chose to experience “hanjeongsik,” a traditional Korean course meal that features a wide variety of dishes.
Korean-style fried chicken and bunsik took first and second place for the most sought-after Korean food among Western holidaymakers as well.
However, the dessert menus, including toasts, donuts and "bingsu," a Korean shaved ice dessert popular in the summer, were the popular choices especially for Western and Singaporean travelers.
More from Headlines
-
Number of surgeries halved as hospitals suffer from strike
-
More South Korean men become stay-at-home dads
-
Past successes behind doctors' confidence