NCT Wish makes grand debut at Tokyo Dome

NCT Wish took its first steps as a K-pop act by performing at SM Entertainment’s all-star concert at the Tokyo Dome on Wednesday.

The group comprises six members -- Yushi, Riku, Sakuya, Jaehee, Ryo and Sion.

NCT Wish is the latest and final subunit of NCT. Other subunits include NCT U, NCT 127, NCT Dream and WayV.

SM collaborated with the Japanese entertainment agency Avex Trax to introduce the six members through an “NCT Universe: Lastart” competition show which aired last year.

K-pop artist BoA took part in producing the new group by directing their music and performances.

The group debuted with the single “Wish,” which is of the mid-tempo dance genre and consists of an energetic melody and mellow vocals.

The rookies performed their debut single for the first time on stage at the “SMTown Live” concert.

NCT Wish will be based in Japan but is also set to promote its releases in Korea.

The group was on tour in Japan last year even before its debut, meeting with fans in seven different cities in the country for 24 shows.

NCT Wish’s debut single “Wish” will be released online on Feb. 28 at 6 p.m., and as a physical album on March 4.