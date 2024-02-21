Hybe’s new girl group I’ll-It to debut next month

K-pop powerhouse Hybe is launching a new girl group I’ll-It under its subsidiary Belift Lab on March 25.

According to Belift Lab, the group consisting of five members -- Minju, Wonhee, Yunah, Moka and Iroha -- is releasing its debut mini album on March 25.

Hybe chairman Bang Si-hyuk took part in putting together the group.

“We are happy and excited to finally get to debut. We are thankful for our fans who have been waiting for us. We enhanced our skills when recording and shooting the music video. Going through this process, the fact that we are nearing our debut began to sink in. We will show our process of growth as I’ll-It so ask for your love and support,” I’ll-It said in a press release Wednesday.

I’ll-It is made up of the five finalists of the JTBC’s K-pop idol survival program, “R U Next?”

It is the third girl group to debut under Hybe labels after Le Sserafim and NewJeans.