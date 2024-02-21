'Exhuma' digs up traumas of Korean land

Director Jang Jae-hyun said he wanted to dig up the traumatic past of Korea through the symbolic act of exhumation in his latest occult mystery film "Exhuma."

Starring veteran actors such as Choi Min-sik, Kim Go-eun, Yoo Hae-jin and Lee Do-hyun, "Exhuma" follows the series of mysterious events that occur as a group of exorcists, an undertaker and a feng-shui specialist take on the task of relocating the tomb of a wealthy family.

The movie is largely separated into two parts. The first discusses the events that occur as the group relocates the tomb. The second part narrates the events that transpire as the group uncovers another hidden secret beneath the tomb.

The movie was invited to the Berlinale’s Forum section, which commenced its 10-day run on Thursday.

Director Jang, who has helmed a slew of hit Korean occult flicks such as "The Priest" and "Svaha: The Sixth Finger," said he saw the characters' act of exhumation as a metaphor.

"While personally attending the process of exhumation, I pondered a lot about whether there was something more to a process of digging up a grave and cremating the coffin," said Jang, during a press conference held at Gangnam-gu, Seoul, Tuesday.

"One day, I felt as if we were digging up something wrong from the past, (while attending the process of exhumation)," he said.

"If we look back on the past of the land we live on, there are lots of traumatic events that transpired, and I wanted to exhume such events. And, I wanted to turn such concept into an entertaining movie," said Jang.

Choi, who plays the main lead in "Exhuma" with the role of Sang-deok, a feng shui specialist tasked with the role of finding an the best place to relocate the tomb, said he was motivated to take part in his first occult film as he appreciated the values his role Sang-deok held, as well as the message Jang was trying to convey to the audience.

Also, Choi added that he appreciated Jang's efforts to repeatedly throw questions to the audience about the concept of shamanism and religion.

"I think concepts such as shamanism suddenly became very underrated in our society, starting one point. I also thought a lot about religion, which bridges the space between humans and god. Jang constantly questions such concepts, and I became curious about why Jang was constantly addling about such concepts, (which led me to participate in the movie,)" said Choi.

“Exhuma” is scheduled to hit the local theaters on Thursday.