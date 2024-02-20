[해커스 TEPS] 텝스 시험대비 단기간 고득점 단어 & 문법 5문제

2) 해커스 텝스 문법

Part Ⅰ Choose the best answer for the blank.

1.

A: Would you rather have dinner at home?

B: Yeah, I ___________________ that to eating out.

(a) have preferred

(b) will prefer

(c) preferred

(d) prefer

해석

A: 너는 집에서 저녁 먹는 것이 더 좋겠니?

B: 응, 나는 외식하는 것보다 그게 더 좋아.

해설

적절한 시제의 동사 채우기: 현재

‘너는 집에서 저녁 먹는 것이 더 좋겠니?’라고 의견을 묻는 말에 ‘나는 외식하는 것보다 그게 더 좋다’고 현재의 기호를 표현하고 있으므로, 현재 시제 (d) prefer가 정답이다.

어휘

would rather ~하는 것이 더 좋다, (차라리) ~하고 싶다 prefer ~을 더 좋아하다, 선호하다

eat out 외식하다

2.

A: I don’t know what to get Ella for her birthday.

B: Same here. It seems there is nothing __________________________________.

(a) that she needs that she has

(b) that she does that she has not

(c) she needs that she doesn’t have

(d) she needs that she has not

해석

A: Ella에게 생일 선물로 무엇을 사줘야 할지 모르겠어.

B: 나도 마찬가지야. 그녀가 갖고 있지 않은 물건 중에 그녀가 필요한 것은 없는 것 같아.

해설

관계절 어순 채우기

빈칸은 앞의 대명사 nothing을 꾸며주는 형용사 역할을 하는 관계절 자리이다. ‘그녀가 필요한 것은 없는 것 같아’라는 문맥이 되어야 하므로, 빈칸 앞의 문장(It seems there is nothing)과 함께 주어(she)와 동사(needs)가 올바른 어순으로 온 (a), (c), (d)가 정답의 후보이다. ‘그녀가 갖고 있지 않은 물건 중에 그녀가 필요한 것’이라는 문맥이 되어야 하므로 일반동사 have의 부정형을 ‘조동사(does)+not+have’로 올바르게 표현한 (c) she needs that she doesn’t have가 정답이다.

어휘

get 사다, 구하다 same here 마찬가지야

Part Ⅱ Choose the best answer for the blank.

3. Elena ______________________ for a date last night by her classmate but she flatly refused.

(a) asked out

(b) will ask out

(c) was asked out

(d) has been asked out

해석

Elena는 어젯밤 그녀의 반 친구로부터 데이트 신청을 받았지만, 그녀는 단호히 거절했다.

해설

적절한 동사 채우기

과거 시제와 함께 사용되는 시간 표현인 ‘last night'이 왔으므로, 과거 시제 (a)와 (c)가 정답의 후보이다. 타동사 ask의 목적어가 없고, ‘Elena가 그녀의 반 친구로부터 데이트 신청을 받았다’라는 수동의 의미 관계이므로, be동사(was)와 함께 수동형을 완성하는 (c) was asked out이 정답이다.

어휘

flatly 단호히 ask out 데이트를 신청하다

4. Oscar was tired of _____________ the massive document for errors.

(a) to examine

(b) examined

(c) examining

(d) being examined

해석

Oscar는 오류를 찾기 위해 방대한 양의 서류를 검토하는 것에 싫증이 났다.

해설

동명사 채우기

빈칸이 전치사(of)의 목적어 자리이므로, 목적어 역할을 할 수 있는 동명사 (c)와 (d)가 정답의 후보이다. 주어(Oscar)와 examine이 ‘Oscar가 검토하다’라는 능동의 의미 관계가 되어야 하므로 능동형 동명사 (c) examining이 정답이다. 참고로 (d)의 ‘being p.p.’는 동명사의 수동형임을 알아둔다. to부정사 (a)는 전치사 but과 except에 한해 목적어로 사용될 수 있으므로 빈칸에 사용될 수 없다.

어휘

be tired of 싫증이 나다 massive 방대한, 엄청난 document 서류, 문서

error 오류, 실수 examine 검토하다

Part Ⅲ Identify the option that contains an awkward expression or an error in grammar.

5.

(a) By the late 1400s, the Republic of Venice controlled most of the Eastern spice trade in Europe.

(b) Unhappy with this monopoly, other European nations sent out explorers to find alternative trade routes to Asia.

(c) Within decades, Portugal has discovered a sea-based route to the East via the Cape of Good Hope.

(d) Soon, the Venetians’ dominion over the spice trade would falter and come to an end.

해석

(a) 1400년대 후반쯤 베니스 공화국은 유럽에서 대부분의 동양 향신료 교역을 지배했다.

(b) 이러한 독점에 불만을 갖고, 다른 유럽 국가들은 아시아로 통하는 대체 교역 항로를 찾기 위해 탐험가들을 보냈다.

(c) 수십 년 내에, 포르투갈은 희망봉을 경유하여 동양으로 가는 해상 경로를 발견하였다.

(d) 곧, 베네치아인들의 향료 교역에 대한 지배가 흔들리고 끝날 것이었다.

해설

동사의 시제가 틀린 문장 찾기

(c)에서 동사로 현재완료 시제(has discovered)가 오면 틀리다. 역사적 사건을 나타내기 위해서는 과거 시제를 사용해야 하므로 현재완료 시제 has discovered가 과거 시제 discovered로 바뀌어야 맞다. 따라서 (c) Within decades, Portugal has discovered a sea-based route to the East via the Cape of Good Hope가 정답이다.

어휘

spice 향신료 trade 교역, 거래, 무역 monopoly 독점 the Cape of Good Hope 희망봉 dominion 지배 falter 흔들리다

정답

(d) / (c) / (c) / (c) / (c) has discovered → discovered

