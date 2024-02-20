Home

[Graphic News] 53% of Gen Z workers want 4-day workweek

By Nam Kyung-don

Published : Feb. 21, 2024 - 08:01

Although the implementation of a four-day workweek is slowly on the rise globally, with new studies showing it to have overall positive effects on both the company and the workforce, it still remains a hot topic in South Korea where many businesses are hesitant to accept a change in the norm.

According to a survey done by online employment platform Catch, 1,076 Generation Z job seekers were asked how they would feel about the four-day workweek system with pay cuts.

Fifty-three percent of respondents replied they were willing to accept the four-day workweek, even if it meant a decrease in annual salary.

Among those who answered in favor, 51 percent said that the amount they would accept as a pay cut was less than 5 percent.

Thirty-one percent answered they would accept a 5-10 percent cut, 13 percent said they would accept 10-15 percent, 3 percent answered 15-20 percent and only 2 percent answered that they would accept 20 percent or higher.

