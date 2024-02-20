LG Innotek develops new camera module for self-driving cars

LG Innotek said Tuesday it has developed a cutting-edge direct-heating camera module designed for autonomous vehicles, which can quickly remove frost and snow from the lens.

The latest module is an optimized version of the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems cameras, equipped with a heater to promote safe autonomous driving, especially during extremely cold weather conditions.

An increasing number of automakers consider direct-heating cameras essential products for ensuring safe driving, as obstructed lenses can cause severe accidents by failing to detect surrounding obstacles.

LG’s heating camera module consumes significantly less power compared to conventional models, and its defrosting time has also been halved compared to other existing products due to the use of highly efficient positive temperature coefficient materials.

The PTC element has a material property that increases resistance as temperatures rise, allowing it to autonomously adjust the current to maintain an optimal temperature.

In extreme temperatures as low as minus 18 degrees Celsius, LG’s module showed the ability to restore the frozen lens to room temperature resolution within four minutes, whereas the existing products took an average of eight minutes, the company said.

The innovative technology enables the placement of the heater in the lower portion of the lens, the optimal location for rapid removal of snow and frost, without the risk of overheating and degrading lens performance.

The product was first showcased at the CES 2024 in Las Vegas last month. With the goal of mass-producing the direct-heating camera module in 2027, the company is actively promoting the latest product to global clients.

According to market research agency S&P Global, the global market for vehicle camera modules is expected to grow at an annual average of 7 percent to $10.03 billion by 2030 from $6.4 billion in 2023, backed by advancements in autonomous driving technology.