Timothee Chalamet to shoot local shows in Seoul to promote ‘Dune: Part Two’

Actor Timothee Chalamet attends the world premiere of the film "Dune: Part Two" in Leicester Square, London, February 15. (Reuters-Yonhap)

French American actor Timothee Chalamet, who arrived in Seoul Monday evening to kick off his Seoul tour for the promotion of his latest film, “Dune: Part Two,” will appear in local TV shows and meet with Korean TV personalities, according to the industry on Tuesday.

Industry sources said that Chalamet will shoot a program with Pengsoo during his stay in Seoul.

Pengsoo is a penguin character from the YouTube channel Giant Peng TV, a show run by Korea's Educational Broadcasting System. Pengsoo most recently worked with Hollywood star actor Tom Cruise when he was here for the Seoul promotion of “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1” in June last year.

Warner Bros. Korea, a local distributor of “Dune: Part Two,” said they are also “positively reviewing” a chance for Chalamet to appear on the talk show “You Quiz on the Block,” hosted by TV personality Yoo Jae-suk.

On Monday evening, Chalamet arrived in Seoul via Incheon International Airport, donning a comfortable but stylish black outfit. He was greeted by hundreds of local fans who had been waiting for him at the arrival gate.

The official promotion schedule in Seoul for “Dune: Part Two” kicks off on Wednesday with a press conference, followed by a red carpet event and meeting with local fans on Thursday. Chalamet and director Denis Villeneuve, as well as other main cast members, including Zendaya, Austin Butler and Stellan Skarsgard, will appear for both events.

Chalamet’s visit marks a return to Korea after five years, since attending the Busan International Film Festival in 2019, when he was promoting the Netflix film “The King.” During the release of “Dune” in 2021, the actor was unable to hold on-site events in Korea due to the spread of COVID-19.

“Dune: Part Two,” the sequel to “Dune” (2021), follows the story of Paul Atreides, played by Chalamet, a young aristocrat who rises to lead an army in a struggle for control over the planet's most valuable resource, referred to as Spice.

“Dune: Part Two” currently ranks second in local box offices, with 118,000 ticket reservations. The movie officially opens here Feb. 28.