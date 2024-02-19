Son-in-law of CJ Group chair appointed as head of CJ ENM's global biz division

Most Popular
-
1
Patients on edge as doctors prepare for hospital walkout
-
2
Health ministry orders all trainee doctors to keep providing medical treatment
-
3
Junior doctors pull the trigger, stage walkout despite warning
-
4
[News Focus] Why do Korean doctors oppose having more physicians?
-
5
Hyundai Motor, Supernal in search of best talents for advanced air mobility
-
6
Reality check: How diverse is Korea really? LGBTQ+ and society (9)
-
7
Police vow to probe doctors’ joint action
-
8
'Accommodating 2,000 new med students impossible': deans of med schools
-
9
Govt. to fully allow telemedicine services in case of doctors' collective action: PM
-
10
[Jieun Kiaer] Will translation still be necessary in the AI age?
Son-in-law of CJ Group chair appointed as head of CJ ENM's global biz divisionBy Lee Yoon-seo
Published : Feb. 19, 2024 - 17:18
South Korean conglomerate CJ Group's entertainment arm CJ ENM designated Jung Jong-hwan, the son-in-law of the chair of CJ Group Lee Jay-hyun, as the head of the entertainment company's newly created contents and global business division, according to industry sources Monday.
Jung previously led the global integration team at CJ Group, before assuming the new role. His main achievements included leading CJ CheilJedang's acquisition of the US food company Schwan's Company, as well as contributing to the process of CJ ENM's takeover of US production studio Fifth Season.
With the new role, Jung is expected to oversee CJ ENM's entertainment business division and global contents distribution and focus on enhancing CJ ENM's ability to produce competitive contents in the overseas market. He is also expected to expand domestic and international distribution networks for CJ ENM's contents.
The new appointment came as a part of CJ Group's annual personnel reshuffle held on Friday.
Meanwhile, during the personnel reshuffle, Jung's wife Lee Kyeong-hoo, the eldest child of CJ Group's Chair Lee, was appointed to concurrently assume the role of Chief Creative Officer in the newly established music content business division at CJ ENM. This appointment adds to her existing responsibilities as the head of brand strategies within CJ ENM's content and commerce unit.
More from Headlines
-
Junior doctors pull the trigger, stage walkout despite warnings
-
Ex-PM leaves Reform Party after rift with Lee Jun-seok
-
Putin's car gift to Kim showcases 'special' bond, defying UN sanctions