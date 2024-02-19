Korea had over 100 quakes above magnitude 2.0 in 2023: KMA

Most Popular
-
1
Patients on edge as doctors prepare for hospital walkout
-
2
Health ministry orders all trainee doctors to keep providing medical treatment
-
3
Junior doctors pull the trigger, stage walkout despite warning
-
4
[News Focus] Why do Korean doctors oppose having more physicians?
-
5
Hyundai Motor, Supernal in search of best talents for advanced air mobility
-
6
Reality check: How diverse is Korea really? LGBTQ+ and society (9)
-
7
Police vow to probe doctors’ joint action
-
8
'Accommodating 2,000 new med students impossible': deans of med schools
-
9
Govt. to fully allow telemedicine services in case of doctors' collective action: PM
-
10
[Jieun Kiaer] Will translation still be necessary in the AI age?
Korea had over 100 quakes above magnitude 2.0 in 2023: KMABy Lee Jung-joo
Published : Feb. 19, 2024 - 15:07
More than 100 earthquakes with a magnitude above 2.0 were recorded on the Korean Peninsula in 2023, marking a slight increase compared to previous years, according to a report by the Korea Meteorological Administration on Monday.
Through its annual report on earthquake occurrences, the KMA noted that a total of 106 earthquakes above magnitude 2.0 were recorded on the peninsula last year, more than the annual average of 70.8. This figure is calculated based on the number of earthquake occurrences since a digital seismometer was installed in 1999.
A greater number of earthquakes were also recorded compared to 2022, when up to 77 earthquakes were recorded. Sixteen earthquakes with a magnitude above 3.0 were registered in 2023, which is also an increase compared to the 2022 figure of eight.
Within South Korea alone, 22 earthquakes were documented with a magnitude above 2.0, with five recorded in North Gyeongsang Province, four in Gangwon Province and three in North Jeolla Province. In other regions, 2.0 magnitude earthquakes were observed less than two times.
The KMA also reported that in 2023, North Gyeongsang Province saw a decrease in aftershocks from the earthquakes in Gyeongju and Pohang in 2016 and 2017. South Korea also recorded 706 microearthquakes with a magnitude less than 2.0, the same as the number recorded in 2022.
The largest earthquake recorded in 2023 was the 4.5 magnitude earthquake that struck off the east coast on May 15, making it the 22nd largest earthquake to be recorded since 1999. While no damages were reported, a total of 63 additional earthquakes were documented in the area, including 12 foreshocks and four aftershocks.
-
lee.jungjoo@heraldcorp.com
-
Articles by Lee Jung-joo
More from Headlines
-
Junior doctors pull the trigger, stage walkout despite warnings
-
Ex-PM leaves Reform Party after rift with Lee Jun-seok
-
Putin's car gift to Kim showcases 'special' bond, defying UN sanctions