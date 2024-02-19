[Photo News] Winner of 2024 Genesis Invitational

Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Chung Euisun (right) and Japan’s nine-time PGA Tour winner Hideki Matsuyama hold the trophy celebrating the player’s victory at the 2024 Genesis Invitational of the US PGA Tour held last week at California's Riviera Country Club. In its eighth year as the event's title sponsor, the carmaker's Genesis brand provided a fleet of 220 vehicles during the four-day tournament. Matsuyama was awarded a $4 million prize along with the GV80 coupe car. (Hyundai Motor Group)