Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Patients on edge as doctors prepare for hospital walkout

    Patients on edge as doctors prepare for hospital walkout
  2. 2

    Health ministry orders all trainee doctors to keep providing medical treatment

    Health ministry orders all trainee doctors to keep providing medical treatment
  3. 3

    Junior doctors pull the trigger, stage walkout despite warning

    Junior doctors pull the trigger, stage walkout despite warning
  4. 4

    [News Focus] Why do Korean doctors oppose having more physicians?

    [News Focus] Why do Korean doctors oppose having more physicians?
  5. 5

    Hyundai Motor, Supernal in search of best talents for advanced air mobility

    Hyundai Motor, Supernal in search of best talents for advanced air mobility
  1. 6

    Reality check: How diverse is Korea really? LGBTQ+ and society (9)

    Reality check: How diverse is Korea really? LGBTQ+ and society (9)
  2. 7

    Police vow to probe doctors’ joint action

    Police vow to probe doctors’ joint action
  3. 8

    'Accommodating 2,000 new med students impossible': deans of med schools

    'Accommodating 2,000 new med students impossible': deans of med schools
  4. 9

    Govt. to fully allow telemedicine services in case of doctors' collective action: PM

    Govt. to fully allow telemedicine services in case of doctors' collective action: PM
  5. 10

    [Jieun Kiaer] Will translation still be necessary in the AI age?

    [Jieun Kiaer] Will translation still be necessary in the AI age?
지나쌤

[Photo News] Winner of 2024 Genesis Invitational

By Korea Herald

Published : Feb. 19, 2024 - 13:52

    • Link copied

Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Chung Euisun (right) and Japan’s nine-time PGA Tour winner Hideki Matsuyama hold the trophy celebrating the player’s victory at the 2024 Genesis Invitational of the US PGA Tour held last week at California's Riviera Country Club. In its eighth year as the event's title sponsor, the carmaker's Genesis brand provided a fleet of 220 vehicles during the four-day tournament. Matsuyama was awarded a $4 million prize along with the GV80 coupe car. (Hyundai Motor Group)

More from Headlines