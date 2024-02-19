Treasuring Korean, Aboriginal Australian Cultural Heritage

Every two weeks, a language fades into silence, erasing with it a unique cultural identity and heritage. Many people have lost their connection to their ancestral roots, and have adopted the mainstream culture of their society. The loss of ancestral roots leads to a loss of identity, as well as a loss of cultural heritage and knowledge. Thankfully, many countries are actively seeking to regain their roots and take back their forgotten culture. Australia and South Korea are two of the few countries that actively do so.

Hangeul, the Korean written language, Hanbok, traditional Korean garb, and traditional Aboriginal knowledge are all culturally important parts of South Korea and Australia. By utilizing these past culturally important ideas, each country is trying to integrate past practices into modern-day events.

K-pop idols that are taking over the world with their catchy tunes have started wearing Hanbok at performances to integrate a past piece of Korean culture into today. But more importantly, K-pop has cultivated an international interest in the Korean language. A symbol of the identity of the Korean people, who have endured challenges, particularly under Japanese occupation, this resurgence of interest in Hangeul is of crucial cultural importance. Hangeul is also a testament to the wisdom of the Korean ancestors, who invented a writing system that suited their aspirations. By wearing Hanbok and speaking Hangeul, K-pop idols are showing their respect for their heritage and promoting it to a global audience.

Australia has also taken steps to preserve the culture and heritage of its Aboriginal peoples. One of the ways that Australia has done this is by inviting First Nations elders to teach schools about their ways, what used to be, and what can still be. The current Australian Government, especially, has made considerable efforts to promote and preserve Australia’s past cultures, committing to a $14.1 million plan over four years to teach First Nations languages in primary schools across the country. This will mean that all school children will have an opportunity to be taught and educated about Aboriginal Australian culture, history, and traditions. By learning from the Aboriginal Australian elders, students can learn how to respect the land that they have lived on for thousands of years.

Understanding and embracing the practices and culture of the past holds significance as it allows us to gain perspectives and value diversity. By immersing ourselves in cultures teachings we expand our knowledge base while fostering respect. A crucial aspect, in today's world where understanding plays a pivotal role.

Both Australia and Korea are focused on reclaiming their roots while striving to advance their heritage. They are doing so by reviving their indigenous languages and cultures, which are essential for their identity. As past cultures flicker and blink out of existence, we need to pull the switch, regain the past we have lost, and shape our future.

By Cho Abigail