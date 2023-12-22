Korail reinstates staffer fired for looking up BTS RM's info

Most Popular
-
1
Extreme cold, heavy snow to hit S. Korea from Thursday
-
2
Justice minister becomes interim leader of ruling party
-
3
NK leader vows to launch nuclear attack without hesitation in event of enemy's nuclear provocations
-
4
Freezing temperatures engulf S. Korea
-
5
Rival parties reach deal on 2024 budget, enter full election mode
-
6
Court clears man accused of leaving his children on the street
-
7
Capital gains tax rules eased for stock investors
-
8
IU seeks compensation for plagiarism accusation
-
9
N. Korea to hold key parliamentary meeting on Jan. 15 to discuss budget
-
10
Cho Tae-yong: Who is the new pick for South Korea’s spy chief?
Korail reinstates staffer fired for looking up BTS RM's infoBy Yoon Min-sik
Published : Dec. 22, 2023 - 16:26
A Korea Railroad Corp. employee who was fired for looking up personal information related to BTS' RM has recently been reinstated, a report obtained by a lawmaker showed Friday.
The National Labor Relations Commission last Thursday ordered the state-run railway operator to give back the female staffer's job, along with reimbursement for wages that the staff would have made if she had not been fired in April, according to the Democratic Party of Korea's Rep. Kim Doo-kwan, who got a copy of an NLRC report.
The Korail staffer filed an unfair dismissal claim to the commission over the dispute, which initially ruled against her. But the decision was overturned last week.
"Korail had not fired employees in other cases related to breach of personal information, and it is unfair for just this specific employee to be fired" the commission was quoted as saying.
The commission also pointed out that the mass media coverage, which was cited by Korail as one of the reasons for firing her, was more due to RM's popularity rather than the gravity of her wrongdoing.
It was reported in March that a Korail staffer had looked up RM's booking details and personal information, including his address and mobile phone number, from the system. The employee had looked up his information 18 times since 2019, which she said was done "out of personal curiosity."
More from Headlines
-
National Assembly approves historic 15% cut to R&D budget
-
S. Korea aims to attract young foreign caregivers
-
S. Korea stages independent tabletop exercise simulating NK nuclear attack