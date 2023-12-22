Army chief visits UAE, Qatar to deepen military, defense industry ties

South Korea's Army chief Gen. Park An-su visits the Akh unit, a South Korean contingent in the United Arab Emirates, during his visit to the nation. (Yonhap)

South Korea's Army chief has made a weeklong trip to the United Arab Emirates and Qatar to expand military and defense industry cooperation with the Middle Eastern nations, his office said Friday.

Gen. Park An-su arrived in the UAE on Saturday for a four-day trip and flew to Qatar on Tuesday for the second leg of his trip that ended earlier in the day.

During his stay in the UAE, Park met with members of the Akh unit to encourage the South Korean contingent in the nation.

Park also met with Maj. Gen. Saeed Rashid Al Shehhi, commander of the UAE Land Forces, to discuss ways to expand joint drills and personnel exchanges of the two nations' troops.

On Tuesday, Park held talks with Qatar Emiri Land Force Commander Maj. Gen. Saeed Hussain Al Khayarin to exchange opinions on bolstering bilateral military ties and defense industry cooperation. (Yonhap)