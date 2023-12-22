[Photo News] Everland’s favorite panda mascot

Most Popular
Extreme cold, heavy snow to hit S. Korea from Thursday
Big firms skip year-end brouhaha, offer days off instead
Justice minister becomes interim leader of ruling party
Record earnings propel Hyundai Motor to conduct most promotions ever
NK leader vows to launch nuclear attack without hesitation in event of enemy's nuclear provocations
Outdoor ice skating rinks open for winter season
Freezing temperatures engulf S. Korea
[News Analysis] Will justice minister become beacon of hope for Korea’s conservative bloc?
Rival parties reach deal on 2024 budget, enter full election mode
Korea's logistics paradox: surging demand, looming vacancies
[Photo News] Everland’s favorite panda mascotBy Lee Si-jin
Published : Dec. 22, 2023 - 10:28
Giant Bao, a massive blown-up balloon version of Everland’s popular panda Fu Bao, has become a go-to tourist attraction in the largest theme park and zoo in South Korea. It has been a year of Fu Bao -- the first panda to be born naturally in Korea in 2020 -- for Everland as countless visitors fell in love with the panda's lovely charm and cuteness. Everland has prepared a special photo zone with the 12-meter-tall mascot at the entrance. Visitors can take pictures with other installations as well, including a red panda, Christmas tree, Santa bus, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and more. (Samsung C&T)
