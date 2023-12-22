Home

    Extreme cold, heavy snow to hit S. Korea from Thursday

    Big firms skip year-end brouhaha, offer days off instead

    Justice minister becomes interim leader of ruling party

    Record earnings propel Hyundai Motor to conduct most promotions ever

    NK leader vows to launch nuclear attack without hesitation in event of enemy's nuclear provocations

    Outdoor ice skating rinks open for winter season

    Freezing temperatures engulf S. Korea

    [News Analysis] Will justice minister become beacon of hope for Korea’s conservative bloc?

    Rival parties reach deal on 2024 budget, enter full election mode

    Korea's logistics paradox: surging demand, looming vacancies

지나쌤

[Photo News] Everland’s favorite panda mascot

By Lee Si-jin

Published : Dec. 22, 2023 - 10:28

    • Link copied

Giant Bao, a massive blown-up balloon version of Everland’s popular panda Fu Bao, has become a go-to tourist attraction in the largest theme park and zoo in South Korea. It has been a year of Fu Bao -- the first panda to be born naturally in Korea in 2020 -- for Everland as countless visitors fell in love with the panda's lovely charm and cuteness. Everland has prepared a special photo zone with the 12-meter-tall mascot at the entrance. Visitors can take pictures with other installations as well, including a red panda, Christmas tree, Santa bus, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and more. (Samsung C&T)

