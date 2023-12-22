[Photo News] Everland’s favorite panda mascot

Giant Bao, a massive blown-up balloon version of Everland’s popular panda Fu Bao, has become a go-to tourist attraction in the largest theme park and zoo in South Korea. It has been a year of Fu Bao -- the first panda to be born naturally in Korea in 2020 -- for Everland as countless visitors fell in love with the panda's lovely charm and cuteness. Everland has prepared a special photo zone with the 12-meter-tall mascot at the entrance. Visitors can take pictures with other installations as well, including a red panda, Christmas tree, Santa bus, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and more. (Samsung C&T)